Godolphin’s Group Hopes for Flemington

The lightly-raced fillies Silhouette and Thermosphere will be out to plot their spring course when they run in Saturday’s Group Two Edward Manifold Stakes at Flemington.

In a race that traditionally reveals a filly with Oaks potential, both the Godolphin runners have winning prospects with Silhouette (John Allen), a daughter of Teofilo the more likely owner of classic credentials.

“We were quite encouraged by the way Silhouette warmed up late last start after racing above herself early in the race,” said trainer James Cummings.

“She might just get the opportunity to announce herself here as a spring contender.”

That run in Listed company at Caulfield was the fifth in a career that has produced only one win, but the step up to 1,600m is expected to suit.

Thermosphere (Damian Lane) took on her stiffest task to date last time out when fifth to Dame Giselle in the G2 Darley Tea Rose Stakes at Randwick, a run that prompted a switch to Melbourne.

“She brings her honest Sydney form to Melbourne and it looks to stack up well,” Cummings said.

Also on the Flemington card, Savatiano (Mark Zahra) will attempt to repair an uncharacteristic blemish on her form card when she runs in the G2 Rose Of Kingston Stakes.

While a wide barrier at the tricky 1,400m Flemington start won’t help, Cummings said she remains in the form she showed in winning first-up at Caulfield three weeks ago.

“Her form suffered a rare downturn last start which we’ve put down to the firmness of the track.”

“She’ll need a lot to go her way from the wide gate, but the blinkers go back on and we’re satisfied she’s still capable of the form she showed two runs back.”

Another phase in the renaissance of Group One winner Kementari (William Pike) begins in the G1 Gilgai Stakes accompanied by the abiding confidence of his trainer.

“He’s fit and ready to go,” Cummings said.

“His preliminaries have been excellent and the reports from everyone who rides him fills me with confidence.”

If Kementari can’t do the job, his half-brother Valaquenta (Damien Oliver) has the chance to uphold the family name when he runs in the Listed Poseidon Stakes on the same card.

“There’s no doubt that he’ll have come on from a good first-up effort and he’s building an excellent record in these sharp sprints,” his trainer said.

The Flemington meeting will also be the local stepping-off point for the import Munitions (Damien Oliver), a Group Three winner in France who runs in the Listed Paris Lane Stakes.

He will be accompanied in that race by stablemates Best Of Days (John Allen) and Gaulois (Mark Zahra).

The meeting also marks the first appearance of the quality two-year-olds Cloudy, Ingratiating, and Naples in the Listed Maribyrnong Trial.

Cloudy and Ingratiating are both by Frosted and both have impressed in trials.

Naples is a daughter of Street Boss who also trialled well and has pleased the Cummings team since.

from Mike Hedge at Godolphin