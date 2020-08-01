Godolphin Look Set for the Prix Rothschild

Recent G3 winners Half Light (pictured) and Summer Romance bid for G1 glory in the Prix Rothschild over a mile at Deauville, France, on Sunday, 2 August.

Half Light (Mickael Barzalona) is unbeaten in three turf appearances for Henri-Alex Pantall and the daughter of Shamardal makes her G1 debut following a brave success in the G3 Hamburger Stutenmeile over a mile at Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, 12 July.

The four-year-old also showcased her tenacity when making all in the 10-furlong Listed Prix Urban Sea at Lion d’Angers in June and also scored in a mile conditions race at Vichy in May.

Three-year-old Summer Romance (William Buick) finished eighth on her seasonal return for Charlie Appleby in the G1 1,000 Guineas over a mile at Newmarket in June. She improved on that effort when dictating from the front for a comfortable success in the G3 Princess Elizbeth Stakes over an extended mile at Epsom Downs on Saturday, 4 July.

Lisa-Jane Graffard of Godolphin said: “Half Light is in very good form and Henri-Alex Pantall is very happy with how she has come out of her G3 win in Germany. There are not a whole lot of options for her to run against her own sex at G1 or G2 level, so this race was under consideration after her last win. This looks a tough task but Half Light runs a good race every time and we would be delighted if she can finish in the first three.”

Charlie Appleby said: “We were very pleased with the performance of Summer Romance at Epsom and she came out of the race well. She made the running there but doesn’t have to go from the front – it wasn’t the plan to make it last time out but nobody else wanted to go on, so we took the bull by the horns. We feel that this is a good opportunity to hopefully step up to G1 level.”

Sunday’s card also features the mile Listed Prix de Tourgeville, in which three-year-old colts Boccaccio (William Buick) and Well Of Wisdom (Mickael Barzalona) both run for Charlie Appleby.