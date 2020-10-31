Globalist Ideology Undermines President Trump’s Vision of America

#PresidentTrump #globalist #NewWorldOrder #GreatReset #Free Masonry #COVID #climatechange

“The goal of the the Freemasons (globalists) is a brotherhood of all mankind, but the US is better served by President Trump’s version of nationalism. Globalists offer only tyranny masquerading as enlightenment”— Paul Ebeling

There is a reason that nearly every powerful special interest in the United States is doing everything in its power to defeat President Trump, and it has nothing to do with the fraudulent portrayal of him as a racist or his allegedly abrasive personality.

If the President were willing to put the United States citizens under a total lockdown, allow millions of economic refugees to swarm across the borders, ship more jobs to Asia, and then impoverish whatever was left of middle America under the pretext of fighting “climate change,” and COVID-19, he would have the elites at his feet.

If Donald Trump were a globalist, instead of a nationalist, there would not be well-funded militants destroying our cities while benefiting from a news blackout.

There would not be non-player media nutters spewing anti-Trump drabble night after night, and money from Big Tech and Wall Street billionaires would be pouring into his campaign, instead of supporting Joe ‘Big Guy’ Biden.

Remember, in January 2018, in a speech of striking clarity, President Trump described his vision of American nationalism. Addressing the assembled heads of state and business elite at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Switzerland, his speech was a declaration of war on the globalists.

He said this, “The United States will no longer turn a blind eye to unfair economic practices, including massive intellectual property theft, industrial subsidies, and pervasive state-led economic planning. These and other predatory behaviors are distorting the global markets and harming businesses and workers, not just in the US, but around the globe. Just like we expect the leaders of other countries to protect their interests, as President of the United States, I will always protect the interests of our country, our companies, and our workers.”

His words were a direct threat to globalist ideology not because President Trump’s version of nationalism is toxic, but because he exposed the globalist/freemasons Great Reset as flawed and dangerous.

What globalists want will not deliver peace or prosperity to the world, much less America. What globalist billionaires and globalist corporations want will make them wealthier and more powerful than ever.

In Y 2016 the World Economic Forum released a brief video called “8 predictions for the world in 2030” which is an accurate summary of the globalist vision for the future.

Here are the Key points, as follows:

You will own nothing, and you will be happy. Everything you will want, you will rent, and it will be delivered by drone.

2) The United States will not be the world’s leading superpower. But, a handful of countries will dominate. the world.

3) You will not die waiting for an organ donor. We will not transplant organs, we will 3-D print new ones instead.

4) You will eat less meat as an occasional treat, not a staple. All for the good of the environment and our health.

5) A billion people will be displaced by climate change. We will have to do a better job at welcoming and integrating refugees.

6) Polluters will have to pay to emit CO2 (carbon dioxide). There will be a global price on C (carbon). This will help make fossil fuels history.

7) You could be preparing to go to Mars. Scientists will have worked out how to keep you healthy in Space.

8) Western values will have been tested to the breaking point. Checks and balances that underpin our democracies must not be forgotten.

The essence of this list can be distilled into this: Private property will be abolished, the United States will lose its sovereignty, food will be rationed, state-supported refugees will arrive by the millions and be dispersed into every American city and town, energy will be rationed, and America’s traditional values and institutions will be obliterated.

This vision fails on every level, but is marketed relentlessly by all the same institutions that attack President Trump. On the surface, it has a powerful moral appeal and it is being taught in schools, colleges and universities.

Consider these lyrics from John Lennon’s globalist anthem: “Imagine there’s no countries, it isn’t hard to do, nothing to kill or die for, and no religion, too.”

This sounds great, until you face the reality of other powerful nations who will not cede their sovereignty to Western corporations, or deliberately undermine their cultures or their economies.

This means that “climate refugees” will not be pouring into China, or Japan, or Russia, or any other powerful and independent nations.

It means those nations will continue to consume cheap and abundant fossil fuel, allowing them to allocate a higher percentage of their GDPs to more productive investments including research, industrial development, infrastructure upgrades, and military spending.

Deliberately hobbling the American economy in the name of fighting “climate change” will elevate the price of everything imaginable including energy, water, food, housing, transportation, and every product and service that requires those basics for its own production.

At the same time, adding tens of millions of “climate refugees” to America’s population without any regard to whether or not they come with productive skills will place additional burdens on its economy.

This list embraces a new dominant ideology, already well established, that attacks the core values that made America great.

It justifies American submission to rationing and mass immigration through the underlying claim that American imperialist capitalism is responsible both for the “climate crisis” and the economic misery in other nations.

It goes on to reject the most fundamental premise of capitalism, which is individual ownership of property. “You will own nothing. And you will be happy.”

But, just as abandoning the fate of the world to China, an implacable police state bent on enslaving the world is very flawed, abandoning capitalist values to a society where “you’ll own nothing” is also a recipe for the weeping and gnashing of teeth.

Taking away the ability for individuals to own property takes away the incentive for people to work hard and strive to improve conditions for themselves and their families.

Behind the obvious historical fact that Marxist communism and socialism have never worked and have led only to murderous tyranny and economic devastation in every place they have ever been tried, is 1 simple truth of human nature: people need to have an incentive to achieve, or they will not bother. They will lay back and smoke dope!

So far, America’s influential elites have not been able to embrace the alternative vision President Trump represents.

This is a failure of imagination as much as evidence of corruption. Because there is an alternative future that does involve involve apologizing for America’s number 1 place in the world.

In this alternative to the list of the Davos gang, instead of despoiling the landscape with millions of wind turbines, we would have clean fossil fuel, hydroelectric power, and nuclear power that is deregulated and allowed to create cheap abundant energy in America and around the world.

This brings us a rapid rise in the standard of living and quality of life in developing nations, which leads to rising literacy and lower birth rates.

In Africa, India, and elsewhere, economic development enkindles voluntary population migration into revitalized and inviting urban centers, taking pressure off ecosystems and wildlife.

This scenario, where sovereign nations are encouraged to develop conventional energy and make big infrastructure investments, has been completely derailed by the Western obsession with fighting climate change.

The result is environmental destruction caused by burgeoning populations pouring into protected wildernesses in search of firewood and game meat, that is a cold, hard fact.

Anthropogenic climate change as an existential threat to humanity is only a theory. It must be looked at as such.

President Trump’s policies have encouraged industrial development, especially in the US, but around the world.

The globalists’ list calls for tightly controlled development, massive migration, and socialist redistribution, all under the benevolent management of multinational corporations and international banks. Such plans, should they ever happen, spell out Catastrophe with a capital C.

The irony of the globalist ideology is that its goal: brotherhood, peace and prosperity for all is better served by President Trump’s version of nationalism.

As President Trump envisions peaceful competition between nations, all looking out for their own national interests, this offers humanity a path into the future that can be realized without trauma, especially if America remains united and prosperous, and able to exercise leadership.

Again, what globalists New World Order offers is tyranny, masquerading as enlightenment.

America First, Making and Keeping America Great

