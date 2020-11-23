Global Power Synergy (GPSC:BK) Realizing Thailand 4.0 and a Sustainable Energy Future

$GPSC #GlobalPowerSynergy #Thailand #SET #Stocks #HEFFX

Global Power Synergy

Ticker: GPSC:BK

Price: THB70.50

Target Price: THB85.00

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based energy company. The Company produces and distributes electricity, steam and water for industrial purposes.

The Company and its subsidiaries operate thermal power plants, including Central Utility Plant 1-3 in Rayong province and Sriracha Power Plant in Chonburi Province.

The Company and its subsidiaries operate three principal business segments based on technology and market strategies they require, namely independent power producer segment, small power producer segment and very small power producer segment.

The Company’s subsidiaries include Combined Heat and Power Producing Company Limited, which is involved in the production and distribution of electricity and chilled water; Natee Synergy Company Limited, which operates as a holding company, and IRPC Clean Power Company Limited, which is engaged in the production of electricity, steam and water for industrial purposes.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 15.13.

The projected lower bound is: 13.54.

The projected closing price is: 14.34.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 2 black candles for a net of 3 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 21 white candles and 21 black candles.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 87.8049. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 75.54. This is where it usually tops. The RSI usually forms tops and bottoms before the underlying security. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 46 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 162.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 15 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

BCPG closed up 0.300 at 14.300. Volume was 132% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 58% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 14.100 14.600 13.900 14.300 13,278,700

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 13.41 12.33 14.20 Volatility: 34 41 58 Volume: 12,704,189 6,400,028 5,669,086

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

BCPG is currently 0.7% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into BCPG.BK (bullish).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on BCPG.BK and have had this outlook for the last 13 periods. Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that BCPG.BK is currently in an overbought condition.