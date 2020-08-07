Gilead Science (NASDAQ:GILD) has a Dark History of Allegations of Bioterrorism

#bioterrorism #death #threats #vaccine #swineflu #C19coronavirus

$GILD

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), the pharmaceutical company working to get a drug called remdesivir approved to treat C-19 coronavirus, allegedly sent death threats to a French doctor who claimed he cured C-19 coronavirus with a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

Dr. Didier Raoult made the allegation under oath in testimony before the French Parliament. The testimony was part of an official review that ensued after Dr. Raoult filed a complaint with the French judiciary on the death threats.

A report by GreatGameIndia on the history of Gilead Sciences revealed that behind the benign image of a vaccine manufacturer, Gilead Science has a dark history of allegations of bioterrorism, including having Pentagon to bomb a competitors factory under the false pretext of association with Al-Qaeda.

Gilead’s flu drug, Tamiflu, originally manufactured by Gilead Sciences, was criticized for being ineffective and even harmful.

Chairman of Gilead Sciences Donald Rumsfeld and Board Member of Gilead, Former US Secretary of State, George Schultz profited heavily from a $1.5-B stockpiling by the US government on Tamiflu leading up to the Y 2009 H1N1 “swine flu” outbreak.

The interesting part is, Gilead was part of the vaccine lobby at whose behest the WHO faked the H1N1 pandemic in Y 2009, and kept it a secret from people until committees were set up which exposed the entire racket.

In other news in June, the US FDA issued a warning that co-administration of remdesivir with hydroxychloroquine can reduce the effectiveness of the viral activity of the remdesivir.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!