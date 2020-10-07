GHM Wins Three Spots on Condé Nast Traveler Awards List

Chedis Muscat, Al Bait and Andermatt shine in Middle East & Europe

Two GHM hotels on the Arabian Peninsula and another in Central Europe were recognized on one of the hospitality industry’s most prestigious travel lists, the Readers’ Choice Awards published by Condé Nast Traveler.

The Chedi Muscat in Oman and The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates each won a spot among the top 15 hotels in the Middle East, with Al Bait securing the no. 5 position.

In Central Europe, The Chedi Andermatt claimed a place among the top 15 hotels.

Announced in New York on October 6, the magazine’s 33nd annual compendium of the world’s top hotels is the result of an extensive voting process that was conducted online between April 1 and June 30, with more than 715,000 avid travellers casting millions of votes.

“We’re thrilled that three of the four Chedis now in operation have been elevated to spots on this distinguished list,” said GHM Chief Executive Officer Tommy Lai. “This recognition bodes well for the Chedis in our pipeline.”

GHM plans to open another Chedi this year — The Chedi Kudavillingili in the Maldives — and three new Chedi hotels next year in Mumbai, Khorfakkan (U.A.E.) and Zhudong (Taiwan), as well as a Club and Residences in Zhudong.

The Chedi Muscat opened in January 2003. The Chedi Andermatt opened in December 2013, and The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, opened in September 2018.

Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

Chedi Muscat

Chedi Andermatt

ABOUT GHM

Established in 1992, GHM (General Hotel Management Ltd.) is known for conceptualising, developing and operating an exclusive group of hotels and resorts. With an intimate portfolio and more projects in the pipeline, GHM prides itself in providing guests with an unrivalled lifestyle experience.

Each GHM property is an original. A symbiotic relationship between the hotel and the local culture enables GHM to provide guests with a genuine, close-up experience of the best each destination has to offer. The signature GHM style melds contemporary interpretations of Asian designs and distinctive local touches to create inspired, memorable spaces.

GHM’s portfolio includes:

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, UAE

The Chedi Muscat, Oman

The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland

The Chedi Luštica Bay, Montenegro

GHM properties currently under development:

The Chedi Kudavillingili, Maldives

The Chedi Mumbai, India

The Chedi Khorfakkan, Sharjah, UAE

The Chedi Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

The Chedi Club Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

The Chedi Residences Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

The Chedi Katara Cultural Village, Doha, Qatar

