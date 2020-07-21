GHM Takes No. 2 Spot on Travel + Leisure Awards List

Chedi Muscat hailed among top five hotels in Middle East and North Africa

The Chedi Muscat, a 160-room seaside resort on the Gulf of Oman, was crowned with laurels by hundreds of thousands of Travel + Leisure readers, who voted the property into the no. 2 spot on a list of the top hotels in the Middle East and North Africa.

Announced in New York on July 9, Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards ranks with Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the two most significant hotel accolades in the North American media market. Last fall, The Chedi Muscat took the no. 8 spot in Condé Nast’s survey of the top hotels in the Middle East.

Each of the two awards are based on reader assessments of the nominated hotels, and each of the awards involves hundreds of thousands of voters who evaluate the quality of a hotel’s rooms, facilities, location, service, food and value.

“With the recognition we had last fall, and with this recognition this summer, we are all the more excited to get underway again once we come out of closure,” said the hotel’s general manager, Morton Johnston.

Like many hotels across the region, and around the world, the GHM-managed Chedi closed down with the pandemic. The resort will reopen September 15.

The resort made its debut in January of 2003 with architecture by Jean-Michel Gathy and interior designs by both Gathy and the late Jaya Ibrahim. Since, the immaculate white resort has won renown for its minimalist design, its 103-metre Long Pool, its 370-metre stretch of private beach and views of the Hajar mountains.

After one of the most significant refurbishments in its history last fall, the hotel emerged with new suites, terraces and a lush landscape.

For more information, contact [email protected]

The Water Gardens



The Long Pool

The Beach Restaurant

ABOUT GHM

Established in 1992, GHM (General Hotel Management Ltd.) is known for conceptualising, developing and operating an exclusive group of hotels and resorts. With an intimate portfolio and more projects in the pipeline, GHM prides itself in providing guests with an unrivalled lifestyle experience.

Each GHM property is an original. A symbiotic relationship between the hotel and the local culture enables GHM to provide guests with a genuine, close-up experience of the best each destination has to offer. The signature GHM style melds contemporary interpretations of Asian designs and distinctive local touches to create inspired, memorable spaces.

GHM’s portfolio includes:

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, UAE

The Chedi Muscat, Oman

The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland

The Chedi Luštica Bay, Montenegro

GHM properties currently under development:

The Chedi Kudavillingili, Maldives

The Chedi Mumbai, India

The Chedi Khorfakkan, Sharjah, UAE

The Chedi Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

The Chedi Club Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

The Chedi Residences Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

The Chedi Katara Cultural Village, Doha, Qatar

For more information, please visit www.GHMhotels.com or contact:

GHM Public Relations

General Hotel Management Ltd

32 Gilstead Road

Singapore 309075

T +65 6223 3755

F +65 6221 1535

[email protected]