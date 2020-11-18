GHM Signs Agreement on a Resort in Koh Chang

GHM has signed a management agreement with Aquarius International Development (AQI) to operate a 200-key resort on Koh Chang, the third largest island in Thailand.

The Chedi Aquarius Koh Chang will feature an all-day-dining restaurant, a cliff-edge restaurant, rooftop bar, spa, infinity pool with pool bar, and conference facilities overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.

Scheduled to open in 2023, the new Chedi would complement the brand’s acclaimed hotels in Muscat (Oman), Sharjah (U.A.E.), Andermatt (Switzerland) and Luštica Bay (Montengro), as well as hotels under development for the Maldives, U.A.E., India and Taiwan, all set to open in the coming year.

“This new resort is shaping up with an integrity of design and a certain poise that are hallmarks of the Chedi experience,” said GHM CEO Tommy Lai. “We’ve been on the lookout for a way back into Thailand since 2013, and The Chedi Aquarius Koh Chang is the perfect vehicle.”

“We are delighted to partner with GHM to bring the prestigious Chedi brand back to Thailand,” said Nixon Chung, COO of AQI. “With its pristine location in this ecotourism haven, impeccable design and exceptional amenities, The Chedi Aquarius Koh Chang will represent the very best of Thai hospitality. We look forward to welcoming guests from the 4th quarter of 2023.”

Though Koh Chang lacks the name recognition of either Phuket or Koh Samui, Thailand’s largest and second largest island, its relative obscurity is partly a function of its natural splendour: A national park covers 83 percent of the island.

GHM, by design, is a resort group that has focused on emerging, rather than mature, destinations.

“As a group, we’ve always been like that peripatetic friend who’s always telling you about the next-best, up-and-coming place to go,” said Lai. “These days we’re talking about Koh Chang.”

Readily accessible by air and by road from Bangkok, flights to the nearest airport in Trat take one hour; overland, the drive is 300 kilometres. The ferry from the mainland takes less than an hour.

ABOUT GHM

Established in 1992, GHM (General Hotel Management Ltd.) is known for conceptualising, developing and operating an exclusive group of hotels and resorts. With an intimate portfolio and more projects in the pipeline, GHM prides itself in providing guests with an unrivalled lifestyle experience.

Each GHM property is an original. A symbiotic relationship between the hotel and the local culture enables GHM to provide guests with a genuine, close-up experience of the best each destination has to offer. The signature GHM style melds contemporary interpretations of Asian designs and distinctive local touches to create inspired, memorable spaces.

GHM’s portfolio includes:

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, UAE

The Chedi Muscat, Oman

The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland

The Chedi Luštica Bay, Montenegro

GHM properties currently under development:

The Chedi Kudavillingili, Maldives

The Chedi Mumbai, India

The Chedi Khorfakkan, Sharjah, UAE

The Chedi Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

The Chedi Club Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

The Chedi Residences Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

The Chedi Katara Cultural Village, Doha, Qatar

The Chedi Aquarius Koh Chang, Thailand

