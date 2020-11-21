Get the Jet, the Ultimate Luxury Travel Experience

#private #jet #luxury #travel

When creating a travel itinerary, it can often be time-consuming to piece together flights and hotels. But one leading private jet management company just solved that problem for its clients.

Jet Linx just announced its highly anticipated Jet Linx Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program, making it easier than ever to book private air travel and luxury hotels.

The new program grants Jet Linx Jet Card members and aircraft owners 1-of-a-kind access to a portfolio of 50 of the world’s most luxurious hotels thanks to a partnership with luxury travel agency EMBARK Beyond.

A few of these luxury hotels include: Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach in Miami Beach, Florida, One&Only Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico, and Royal Mansour Marrakech in Morocco all American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts properties.

Members will get a dedicated Hotel Concierge team to ensure a seamless booking experience with everything you want taken care of.

The EMBARK team is responsible for all booking reservations and will ensure you get exclusive benefits like preferred rates and complimentary upgrades.

The Jet Linx Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotels Program is available through phone and e-Mail service, but will be accessible through the Jet Linx Mobile App at a later date.

The new offering marks the 1st-of-a-kind program for the private aviation industry. It comes after Jet Linx already launched special access to 6 prestigious members-only golf clubs across the United States.

“Jet Linx continues to set new standards for private aviation, from our safety initiatives to Five-Star service, and this groundbreaking Program is no different,” said the President/CEO of Jet Linx in a statement. “It is an honor to provide our clients with exclusive access to some of the world’s most coveted properties, as well as complimentary booking assistance, to deliver a truly seamless travel experience. By bridging private aviation and hospitality, we look forward to introducing our clients to these sought after destinations.”

Have a healthy weekend, enjoy your getaway, Keep the Faith!