Geriatric Domestic Terrorists Rise Again Ahead of this Presidential Election

As “systemic racism” remains the rallying cry for urban sieges visited upon Portland and Seattle, as well as the more recent pop-up riots in Chicago and New York City, for those of us serving in law enforcement from the 1960s to the 1980s, it’s Deja’vu.

Today’s front line of social justice warriors and street brawlers represent an alliance of mysteriously funded and well-organized anarchists who get their marching orders from their cell phones. By most appearances, mose of them are white, inordinately female, and slowly marinated in a style of Marxist thought permeating the ivory halls of academia.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) and ANTIFA are originalists, following a dogma reminiscent of the 1960’s era of campus radicalism.

To baby boomers, the current outbreak of street riots is nostalgic, less inspiring than inspired. Ringleaders from BLM, ANTIFA and other fringe groups are still taking the lead of the old-time radicals and their dog-eared Manifestos passed down from the age of manual typewriters.

Here are a few examples:

Bill Ayers and Bernandine Dohrn, SDS and Weathermen

As oligarchs of the SDS in the late sixties, Bill Ayers and Bernandine Dohrn turned a sizeable chunk of college kids into hard-charging baby radicals and America’s campuses into a bulwark for the antiwar movement. When the SDS descended into self-critical chaos and fractured during their 1969 national convention, they jumped ship and forged an offshoot insurgency known as the Weather Underground Organization, or Weathermen.

The next decade brought about the deaths of three of its members and a string of 40 bombings that befuddled law enforcement. Ayers, Dohrn and other members escaped responsibility for their terror campaign when a series of FBI illegal wiretaps were exposed, eliminating much of the evidence needed for their prosecution.

Once at liberty, they were welcomed into academia with more than open arms, a profession now run aground by a like-minded and radical professoriate.

They spent the next few decades indoctrinating young minds with Marxist ideology, wrote books that muddled the teaching of grade school, and retired with huzzahs from the faculty lounge.

No longer just a couple of fading apparatchiks from Chicago, their phoenix has risen once again from the ashes. The revolution of 2020 has lured them back to their dorm hall hijinks, using education as sleight-of-hand and social media as a platform to influence mass ideas in support of a violent revolution.

In July of this year, Ayers inaugurated an online Apple podcast, “Under the Tree: A Seminar on Freedom,” pledging to, “organize for a liberating insurgency,” adding, “We’re in the midst of the largest social uprising in U.S. history — and what better time to dive headfirst into the wreckage, figuring out as we go how to support the rebellion, name it, and work together to realize its most radical possibilities — and to reach its farthest horizons?“

Eric Mann, SDS and The Weathermen

Patrisse Cullors, self-admitted “trained Marxist” and co-founder of BLM, is hailed by progressives for her skill in turning a hashtag into a global platform for racist grievances, and gaslighting a generation of young lapdogs schooled on Marxism.

Promoting activism seeking to infiltrate local and county governments, Cullors has breathed new life into old-fashioned black liberation dogma, proclaiming that “it’s a plan that revolutionary Black leaders have tried before, in the late 1960s.”

At an early June 2020 conference in Los Angeles, BLM released a blueprint with plans to create Panther-like armed patrols to guard black communities and go head-to-head against the police. The blueprint bears a likeness to the “Self-Defense Ten Point Platform and Program” put out by the Black Panthers in 1966.

Cullors, who has turned The Trump Presidency into a cash cow for BLM, learned the ropes of community organizing from a little old white radical, Eric Mann. Mann, a relic from the SDS and Weathermen days, led the 1969 takeover of the Harvard Center for International Affairs and spent two years in prison for shooting up a Cambridge police station.

In 1989, Mann helped establish the Labor/Community Strategy Center (LCSC) in Los Angeles, California— a madrasah for anyone organizing in the marketplace of social and racial justice issues.

For 10 yrs, Mann was Rasputin to Cullors, slowly cultivating her Marxist leanings and community organizing skills.

In an early 2018 television interview, Cullors spoke of the LCSC as her first political home and fondly referred to Mann as her mentor.

Susan Lisa Rosenberg, May 19th Communist Organization

Following 14 yrs in an orange prison jumpsuit, Rosenberg, one of the architects of the botched 1981 Brinks armored car robbery and police homicides in Rockland County, New York, and a suspect in numerous bombings carried out by the May 19th, had a 58-yr prison sentence commuted to time served by President Bill Clinton on his last day in office.

After her release, Rosenberg wandered the halls of academia, teaching for a bit at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City and accepting other speaking invitations that whitewashed her hardcore criminal career. Now an adjunct professor at New York’s Hunter College, she teaches and writes to the accolades of the radical literati, victimizing herself as a political prisoner and casting blame for her terrorism in every direction.

In 2016, Rosenberg joined the board of directors of Thousand Currents, a non-profit charity and a pass through for BLM funds, and rose to vice-chair in 2019.

BLM enjoys fiscal prosperity through fiscal sponsorship from Thousand Currents, using their tax-exempt status as an alternate channel for fundraising.

Conservative media outlets revealed Rosenberg’s terrorist background and connections to BLM financing in July 2020. Almost immediately, Thousand Currents removed the homepage link to her name and position.

On July 10, BLM formally advised the California Charitable Trusts Section that they are transferring fiscal sponsorship from Thousand Currents to the Tides Center.

The Center operates under the auspices of the Tides Foundation, a politburo of American left-wing alliances.

Bob Avakian, SDS and Revolutionary Communist Party

Wandering in and amongst the Portland and Seattle mobs are members of the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP). Since its founding in 1975, the Svengali of the RCP is Bob Avakian, SDS veteran and lifelong Maoist.

As self-appointed leader and spokesman of the RCP, Avakian has been ascending the rostrum, penning droll communiques, and gaslighting crowds, for almost 50 years. His friends count among the who’s who of surviving American Bolsheviks, Bill Ayers, Bernandine Dohrn, Jerry Rubin and the like.

At almost 80 yrs of age, the sand is draining from the hourglass of Avakian’s revolutionary hopes. Angling into the profitable and politically well-heeled operations of BLM and ANTIFA has been difficult for Avakian, forcing him overnight to reverse some deep-seated beliefs.

The traditional homophobic views of the RCP suddenly find themselves out of step with BLM, whose three co-founders have openly identified themselves as “queer Black women.”

In response to the pro-LGBTQ posture of the protests, Avakian recently issued an online statement containing a strong rebuke of “anti-LGBT venom.”

Then there is the matter of the upcoming Presidential election.

As an old Commie group that has long railed against the absurdity of American elections and the 2-party system, the RCP suddenly find themselves in the thick of Democratic voters.

Avakian is now urging his followers to cast their ballots for Joe Biden, justifying it as the only means to get rid of Trump/Pence fascism.

What the RCP becomes in the 2020 Revolution remains to be seen.

At present, Avakian supporters are relegated to curbside snake oil speeches and dragging bulky banners along protest routes. Despite some forced shifts in ideology, Avakian and the RCP may still be 50 yrs too late to the party.

Joanne Chesimard, Black Liberation Army

By the mid-1970s, the Black Liberation Army (BLA), descendant of the Black Panthers, had taken the lives of more than a dozen police officers across the country. These brazen attacks, mostly ambushes, caught cops off guard during their patrol routines. Joanne Chesimard, also referred to as Assata Shakur, lays claim to the leadership of the BLA.

Chesimard escaped from a minimum-security prison in New Jersey 40 yrs ago, where she was serving a life term for the 1973 execution of a state trooper.

Helped by several domestic terror groups, she was spirited out of the country to Cuba, where she now enjoys a comfortable life as a political asylee. From her small villa, Chesimard writes poems and continues to inspire a large fan club on college campuses and radical websites without losing a drop of her mojito.

Although they have never laid eyes on her, all 3 of BLM’s founders view Chesimard as an inspiration to their cause. Speaking at the 2015 African Descent Leadership Summit in New York City, Opal Tometi singled out Chesimard as the meeting’s “dear exiled Sister.“

The influence of the Woodstock-era of campus radicalism upon today’s urban unrest is indisputable and well-documented.

Today’s riotous outbreaks lack ingenuity and have pilfered a playbook created by their 20th Century predecessors.

The battle plan is therefore revealed.

Violent protests follow peaceful ones, bringing about enforcement pressures that turn movements into underground insurgencies. If the past is prologue, law enforcement should gear up now for that eventuality. It will be a far tougher struggle than that previously experienced, given the gutless collusion by the Democratic party that has been willing to turn a blind eye to the public safety of its citizenry, and assuring the failure of the police by ordering them behind fences with their backs up against buildings.

By Bernard Kerik with Rick Fuentes

Paul Ebeling, Editor

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!