General Electric NYSE:GE Civid-19 Takes Toll on Business

By on

General Electric NYSE:GE Civid-19 Takes Toll on Business

$GE #COVID19 #CORONAVIRUS

General Electric reported a bigger-than-expected loss Wednesday, due in part to sagging sales from its aviation business in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company’s loss was $2.2 billion in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $61 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues tumbled 24 percent to $17.8 billion.

As with so many other companies, the coronavirus and shutdowns to contain the virus was the driving factor behind 2020 results.

GE suffered a 44 percent fall in revenues in its aviation business, where orders for plane engines have been derailed due to the downturn in commercial aviation that threatens major carriers.

The company also took a one-time accounting charge of $608 million in light of weakened expectations for aviation and customer credit risk. Aviation had been one of GE’s stronger division prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

GE’s healthcare business has played a role in the COVID-19 response through the production of ventilators to treat the illness. However, healthcare profits also fell on much lower revenues in the quarter due to weak demand for products less correlated to COVID-19.

“We’re working through a still-difficult COVID-19 environment, and while it’s still to early to predict the trajectory for the recovery of commercial aviation, we continue to plan for a prolonged return to prior levels of activity,” said Chief Executive Lawrence Culp.

“Still, based on what we see today and the actions we’ve taken, sequential improvement in earnings and cash in the second half of the year is achievable.”

General Electric NYSE:GE Civid-19 Takes Toll on Business added by on
View all posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profile

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

CEO at HEFFX
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

Related posts:

  1. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) , Apple Join Forces to Develop Coronavirus Tracking Technology
  2. Private Equity Takes a Coronavirus Hit
  3. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts an Earnings Disaster
  4. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) Set to Rally