Geely Automobile (OTC:GELYF) Daily Technicals

$GELYF #Geely #Automobile #OTC #USA #Trading #Markets

Business Summary

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in automobiles.

The major products include Emgrand electric vehicles (EVs), Emgrand grand luxury (GL), Geely GC9, Vision sports utility vehicles (SUVs), Emgrand grand super (GS), Geely Kingkong Series, Geely Boyue, Geely Panda, Free Cruiser, New Emgrand, Vision Series, among others.

In addition, the Company is also engaged in the production and sale of automobile components.

The Company operates its business mainly in China, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Center and South America.

Its subsidiaries include Centurion Industries Limited, Value Century Group Limited, Geely International Limited, Zhejiang Fulin Guorun Automobile Parts & Components Co., Ltd. and Linkstate Overseas Limited, among others.

Price Performance

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1.87.

The projected upper bound is: 2.32.

The projected lower bound is: 1.78.

The projected closing price is: 2.05.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 24 black candles for a net of 2 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 32.7586. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 55.78. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -74. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 7 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 3 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

GEELY AUTOMOBILE closed down -0.010 at 2.040. Volume was 60% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 153% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 2.050 2.080 2.035 2.040 185,415

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 2.17 1.73 1.75 Volatility: 97 91 71 Volume: 182,453 132,807 102,407

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

GEELY AUTOMOBILE is currently 16.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into GELYF.PK (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on GELYF.PK and have had this outlook for the last 14 periods. our momentum oscillator has set a new 14-period low while the security price has not. This is a bearish divergence.