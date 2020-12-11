Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China’s blue-chip stocks fell for a 5th straight session running Friday to post their biggest weekly loss in 11 wks.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1% to 4,889.63, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8% to 3,347.19.

On the week, the CSI300 index declined 3.5% in its worst weekly performance since September.

Japanese shares slipped Friday. The benchmark Nikkei average lost 0.54% to 26,612.74 by midday, its 1st weekly loss in 6. The broader Topix was down 0.07% to 1,775.01.

Australian shares dipped Friday, as gold stocks and financials traded in the Red, though the index was poised for a 6th weekly gainer on an iron ore rally that set domestic miners on course to add about 3% on the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4 to 6,657.7 by 1255 GMT, but on track for a weekly gainer of 0.4%. In New Zealand, the benchmark was down 0.09% by 1221 GMT.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:36am EST 155.81 +0.58 +0.37% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:36am EST 326.77 +2.14 +0.66% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:56am EST 1,566.38 +3.07 +0.20% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,652.52 -103.72 -0.39% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:09am EST 26,505.87 +95.28 +0.36% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:18am EST 6,886.40 -30.70 -0.44% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,770.06 +23.60 +0.86% .SETI SET Composite Index 9 Dec 2020 1,482.67 +3.75 +0.25% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,938.33 +4.63 +0.08% .PSI PSE Composite Index 10 Dec 2020 7,246.16 +91.73 +1.28% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,347.19 -26.08 -0.77% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:11am EST 46,099.01 +139.13 +0.30% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 10 Dec 2020 1,684.58 +30.19 +1.82% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 10 Dec 2020 276.82 +2.66 +0.97%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!