Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s blue-chip stocks fell for a 5th straight session running Friday to post their biggest weekly loss in 11 wks.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1% to 4,889.63, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8% to 3,347.19.

On the week, the CSI300 index declined 3.5% in its worst weekly performance since September.

Japanese shares slipped Friday. The benchmark Nikkei average lost 0.54% to 26,612.74 by midday, its 1st weekly loss in 6. The broader Topix was down 0.07% to 1,775.01.

Australian shares dipped Friday, as gold stocks and financials traded in the Red, though the index was poised for a 6th weekly gainer on an iron ore rally that set domestic miners on course to add about 3% on the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4 to 6,657.7 by 1255 GMT, but on track for a weekly gainer of 0.4%. In New Zealand, the benchmark was down 0.09% by 1221 GMT.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:36am EST155.81+0.58+0.37%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:36am EST326.77+2.14+0.66%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:56am EST1,566.38+3.07+0.20%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,652.52-103.72-0.39%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:09am EST26,505.87+95.28+0.36%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:18am EST6,886.40-30.70-0.44%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,770.06+23.60+0.86%
.SETISET Composite Index9 Dec 20201,482.67+3.75+0.25%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,938.33+4.63+0.08%
.PSIPSE Composite Index10 Dec 20207,246.16+91.73+1.28%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,347.19-26.08-0.77%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:11am EST46,099.01+139.13+0.30%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI10 Dec 20201,684.58+30.19+1.82%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index10 Dec 2020276.82+2.66+0.97%

