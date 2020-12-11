Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China’s blue-chip stocks fell for a 5th straight session running Friday to post their biggest weekly loss in 11 wks.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1% to 4,889.63, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8% to 3,347.19.
On the week, the CSI300 index declined 3.5% in its worst weekly performance since September.
Japanese shares slipped Friday. The benchmark Nikkei average lost 0.54% to 26,612.74 by midday, its 1st weekly loss in 6. The broader Topix was down 0.07% to 1,775.01.
Australian shares dipped Friday, as gold stocks and financials traded in the Red, though the index was poised for a 6th weekly gainer on an iron ore rally that set domestic miners on course to add about 3% on the week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4 to 6,657.7 by 1255 GMT, but on track for a weekly gainer of 0.4%. In New Zealand, the benchmark was down 0.09% by 1221 GMT.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 11 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:36am EST
|155.81
|+0.58
|+0.37%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:36am EST
|326.77
|+2.14
|+0.66%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:56am EST
|1,566.38
|+3.07
|+0.20%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,652.52
|-103.72
|-0.39%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:09am EST
|26,505.87
|+95.28
|+0.36%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:18am EST
|6,886.40
|-30.70
|-0.44%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,770.06
|+23.60
|+0.86%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|9 Dec 2020
|1,482.67
|+3.75
|+0.25%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,938.33
|+4.63
|+0.08%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|10 Dec 2020
|7,246.16
|+91.73
|+1.28%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,347.19
|-26.08
|-0.77%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:11am EST
|46,099.01
|+139.13
|+0.30%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|10 Dec 2020
|1,684.58
|+30.19
|+1.82%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|10 Dec 2020
|276.82
|+2.66
|+0.97%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
