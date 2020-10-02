Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#worldstocks #AsiaPacific #Australia #Japan #China
Australian shares finished off more than 1% Friday, declining further from their modest losses initially in reaction to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19, eclipsing any optimism stemming from easing of the local virus-led curbs.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.4% lower to 5,791.5. On the week, it was off 2.9%.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finish at 11,822.84, ending its 2nd wk running higher.
Japanese shares inched up on Friday with investors clinging to hopes for more US fiscal stimulus as the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading after a full-day of system outage Thursday.
Nikkei share average edged up 0.15% by midday at 23,219.62. The broader Topix ended the morning session 0.03% lower at 1,624.96.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 2 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:42am EDT
|141.12
|-1.39
|-0.98%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:39am EDT
|301.10
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:40am EDT
|1,333.51
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,029.90
|-155.22
|-0.67%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|30 Sep 2020
|23,459.05
|+183.52
|+0.79%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:59am EDT
|5,983.20
|-86.20
|-1.42%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|29 Sep 2020
|2,327.89
|+19.81
|+0.86%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:55am EDT
|1,240.49
|-7.10
|-0.57%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|4,926.73
|-43.36
|-0.87%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,999.40
|+54.53
|+0.92%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|30 Sep 2020
|3,218.05
|-6.31
|-0.20%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|1 Oct 2020
|38,697.05
|+629.12
|+1.65%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:56am EDT
|1,500.30
|+3.53
|+0.24%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|30 Sep 2020
|251.11
|+2.45
|+0.99%
