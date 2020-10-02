Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares finished off more than 1% Friday, declining further from their modest losses initially in reaction to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19, eclipsing any optimism stemming from easing of the local virus-led curbs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.4% lower to 5,791.5. On the week, it was off 2.9%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finish at 11,822.84, ending its 2nd wk running higher.

Japanese shares inched up on Friday with investors clinging to hopes for more US fiscal stimulus as the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading after a full-day of system outage Thursday.

Nikkei share average edged up 0.15% by midday at 23,219.62. The broader Topix ended the morning session 0.03% lower at 1,624.96.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 2 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:42am EDT141.12-1.39-0.98%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:39am EDT301.10+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:40am EDT1,333.51+0.00+0.00%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,029.90-155.22-0.67%
.HSIHang Seng Index30 Sep 202023,459.05+183.52+0.79%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:59am EDT5,983.20-86.20-1.42%
.KS11KOSPI Index29 Sep 20202,327.89+19.81+0.86%
.SETISET Composite Index4:55am EDT1,240.49-7.10-0.57%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT4,926.73-43.36-0.87%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,999.40+54.53+0.92%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index30 Sep 20203,218.05-6.31-0.20%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex1 Oct 202038,697.05+629.12+1.65%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:56am EDT1,500.30+3.53+0.24%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index30 Sep 2020251.11+2.45+0.99%

