Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares finished off more than 1% Friday, declining further from their modest losses initially in reaction to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19, eclipsing any optimism stemming from easing of the local virus-led curbs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.4% lower to 5,791.5. On the week, it was off 2.9%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finish at 11,822.84, ending its 2nd wk running higher.

Japanese shares inched up on Friday with investors clinging to hopes for more US fiscal stimulus as the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading after a full-day of system outage Thursday.

Nikkei share average edged up 0.15% by midday at 23,219.62. The broader Topix ended the morning session 0.03% lower at 1,624.96.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 2 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:42am EDT 141.12 -1.39 -0.98% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:39am EDT 301.10 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:40am EDT 1,333.51 +0.00 +0.00% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,029.90 -155.22 -0.67% .HSI Hang Seng Index 30 Sep 2020 23,459.05 +183.52 +0.79% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:59am EDT 5,983.20 -86.20 -1.42% .KS11 KOSPI Index 29 Sep 2020 2,327.89 +19.81 +0.86% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:55am EDT 1,240.49 -7.10 -0.57% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 4,926.73 -43.36 -0.87% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,999.40 +54.53 +0.92% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 30 Sep 2020 3,218.05 -6.31 -0.20% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 1 Oct 2020 38,697.05 +629.12 +1.65% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:56am EDT 1,500.30 +3.53 +0.24% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 30 Sep 2020 251.11 +2.45 +0.99%

