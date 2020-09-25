Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares ended the wk on a positive note, boosted by banks, as investors cheered the government’s signals to ease lending standards to free up credit and revive the virus-hit economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed1.5% higher. The benchmark index marked its best weekly gainer since the wk ended 14 August.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index NZ50 gained 0.9% to end the session at 11,797.08.

Japanese stocks rose Friday, tracking tech-led strength on Wall Street overnight as hopes for more US stimulus offset some concerns about the health of the global economy.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended 0.51% higher at 23,204.62. The broader Topix gained 0.48% at 1,634.23.

China’s major indexes ended little changed Friday, but posted their worst weekly decline since mid-July as a resurgence in C-19 cases globally raised concerns about the pace of economic recovery.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2%, at 4,570.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,219.42.

On the week, the CSI300 shed 3.5%, while SSEC lost 3.6%, both marking their steepest weekly declines since the wk ended 17 July.

The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext gained 0.2% Friday, while the STAR50 index retreated 2.2%. They fell 2.1% and 2.8% on the wk, respectively.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:41am EDT 143.38 +0.74 +0.52% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:42am EDT 296.82 -2.13 -0.71% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:52am EDT 1,289.37 +29.65 +2.35% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,204.62 +116.80 +0.51% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 23,235.42 -75.65 -0.32% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:06am EDT 6,140.50 +84.00 +1.39% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,278.79 +6.09 +0.27% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:50am EDT 1,244.94 -2.52 -0.20% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 4,945.79 +103.04 +2.13% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,838.66 -7.14 -0.12% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,219.42 -3.76 -0.12% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:06am EDT 37,388.66 +835.06 +2.28% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,509.14 +8.34 +0.56% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 24 Sep 2020 244.76 +0.52 +0.21%

