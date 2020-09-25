Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares ended the wk on a positive note, boosted by banks, as investors cheered the government’s signals to ease lending standards to free up credit and revive the virus-hit economy.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed1.5% higher. The benchmark index marked its best weekly gainer since the wk ended 14 August.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index NZ50 gained 0.9% to end the session at 11,797.08.
Japanese stocks rose Friday, tracking tech-led strength on Wall Street overnight as hopes for more US stimulus offset some concerns about the health of the global economy.
The Nikkei 225 Index ended 0.51% higher at 23,204.62. The broader Topix gained 0.48% at 1,634.23.
China’s major indexes ended little changed Friday, but posted their worst weekly decline since mid-July as a resurgence in C-19 cases globally raised concerns about the pace of economic recovery.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2%, at 4,570.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,219.42.
On the week, the CSI300 shed 3.5%, while SSEC lost 3.6%, both marking their steepest weekly declines since the wk ended 17 July.
The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext gained 0.2% Friday, while the STAR50 index retreated 2.2%. They fell 2.1% and 2.8% on the wk, respectively.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 25 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:41am EDT
|143.38
|+0.74
|+0.52%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:42am EDT
|296.82
|-2.13
|-0.71%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:52am EDT
|1,289.37
|+29.65
|+2.35%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,204.62
|+116.80
|+0.51%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|23,235.42
|-75.65
|-0.32%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:06am EDT
|6,140.50
|+84.00
|+1.39%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,278.79
|+6.09
|+0.27%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:50am EDT
|1,244.94
|-2.52
|-0.20%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|4,945.79
|+103.04
|+2.13%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,838.66
|-7.14
|-0.12%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,219.42
|-3.76
|-0.12%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:06am EDT
|37,388.66
|+835.06
|+2.28%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,509.14
|+8.34
|+0.56%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|24 Sep 2020
|244.76
|+0.52
|+0.21%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
