Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares ended the wk on a positive note, boosted by banks, as investors cheered the government’s signals to ease lending standards to free up credit and revive the virus-hit economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed1.5% higher. The benchmark index marked its best weekly gainer since the wk ended 14 August.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index NZ50 gained 0.9% to end the session at 11,797.08.

Japanese stocks rose Friday, tracking tech-led strength on Wall Street overnight as hopes for more US stimulus offset some concerns about the health of the global economy.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended 0.51% higher at 23,204.62. The broader Topix gained 0.48% at 1,634.23.

 China’s major indexes ended little changed Friday, but posted their worst weekly decline since mid-July as a resurgence in C-19 cases globally raised concerns about the pace of economic recovery.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2%, at 4,570.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,219.42.

On the week, the CSI300 shed 3.5%, while SSEC lost 3.6%, both marking their steepest weekly declines since the wk ended 17 July.

The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext gained 0.2% Friday, while the STAR50 index retreated 2.2%. They fell 2.1% and 2.8% on the wk, respectively.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 25 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:41am EDT143.38+0.74+0.52%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:42am EDT296.82-2.13-0.71%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:52am EDT1,289.37+29.65+2.35%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,204.62+116.80+0.51%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT23,235.42-75.65-0.32%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:06am EDT6,140.50+84.00+1.39%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,278.79+6.09+0.27%
.SETISET Composite Index5:50am EDT1,244.94-2.52-0.20%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT4,945.79+103.04+2.13%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,838.66-7.14-0.12%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,219.42-3.76-0.12%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:06am EDT37,388.66+835.06+2.28%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,509.14+8.34+0.56%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index24 Sep 2020244.76+0.52+0.21%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

