Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares ended lower for a 2nd session running Friday, as losses in financials offset gains in mining stocks, while a rise in infections in the country’s virus hotspot Victoria dashed hopes of a Fassst recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed early gains to edge 0.3% lower to 5,864.5 at the close of trade. 

New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped 1.2% to its lowest close in more than a month.

Japanese shares finished higher Friday, helped by broad optimism surrounding Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s policies.

Nikkei share average rose 0.18% at 23,360.30 and the broader Topix 0.49% to 1,646.42, with turnover hitting the highest level in 3 wks

China stocks staged a strong finish Friday, led by heavyweight financials on hopes of fresh supportive measures to boost the virus-ravaged economy, while a strong RMB Yuan also helped lure foreign inflows.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.3% at 4,737.09, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.1% at 3,338.09.

On the week, CSI300 and SSEC both gained 2.4%, snapping a 2 wk losing streak.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT144.33+0.63+0.44%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:40am EDT312.83+1.79+0.58%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:44am EDT1,343.90-0.96-0.07%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,360.30+40.93+0.18%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:09am EDT24,455.41+114.56+0.47%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:28am EDT6,057.60-11.60-0.19%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,412.40+6.23+0.26%
.SETISET Composite Index5:50am EDT1,288.39+3.99+0.31%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,059.22+20.82+0.41%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,908.90-34.62-0.58%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,338.09+67.65+2.07%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:00am EDT38,845.82-134.03-0.34%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,506.63-6.44-0.43%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index17 Sep 2020239.64+1.90+0.80%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  2. Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  3. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  4. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific