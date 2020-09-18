Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares ended lower for a 2nd session running Friday, as losses in financials offset gains in mining stocks, while a rise in infections in the country’s virus hotspot Victoria dashed hopes of a Fassst recovery.
The S&P/ASX 200 index shed early gains to edge 0.3% lower to 5,864.5 at the close of trade.
New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped 1.2% to its lowest close in more than a month.
Japanese shares finished higher Friday, helped by broad optimism surrounding Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s policies.
Nikkei share average rose 0.18% at 23,360.30 and the broader Topix 0.49% to 1,646.42, with turnover hitting the highest level in 3 wks
China stocks staged a strong finish Friday, led by heavyweight financials on hopes of fresh supportive measures to boost the virus-ravaged economy, while a strong RMB Yuan also helped lure foreign inflows.
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.3% at 4,737.09, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.1% at 3,338.09.
On the week, CSI300 and SSEC both gained 2.4%, snapping a 2 wk losing streak.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 18 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|144.33
|+0.63
|+0.44%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:40am EDT
|312.83
|+1.79
|+0.58%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:44am EDT
|1,343.90
|-0.96
|-0.07%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,360.30
|+40.93
|+0.18%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:09am EDT
|24,455.41
|+114.56
|+0.47%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:28am EDT
|6,057.60
|-11.60
|-0.19%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,412.40
|+6.23
|+0.26%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:50am EDT
|1,288.39
|+3.99
|+0.31%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,059.22
|+20.82
|+0.41%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,908.90
|-34.62
|-0.58%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,338.09
|+67.65
|+2.07%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:00am EDT
|38,845.82
|-134.03
|-0.34%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,506.63
|-6.44
|-0.43%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|17 Sep 2020
|239.64
|+1.90
|+0.80%
