Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares ended lower for a 2nd session running Friday, as losses in financials offset gains in mining stocks, while a rise in infections in the country’s virus hotspot Victoria dashed hopes of a Fassst recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed early gains to edge 0.3% lower to 5,864.5 at the close of trade.

New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped 1.2% to its lowest close in more than a month.

Japanese shares finished higher Friday, helped by broad optimism surrounding Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s policies.

Nikkei share average rose 0.18% at 23,360.30 and the broader Topix 0.49% to 1,646.42, with turnover hitting the highest level in 3 wks

China stocks staged a strong finish Friday, led by heavyweight financials on hopes of fresh supportive measures to boost the virus-ravaged economy, while a strong RMB Yuan also helped lure foreign inflows.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.3% at 4,737.09, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.1% at 3,338.09.

On the week, CSI300 and SSEC both gained 2.4%, snapping a 2 wk losing streak.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 144.33 +0.63 +0.44% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:40am EDT 312.83 +1.79 +0.58% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:44am EDT 1,343.90 -0.96 -0.07% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,360.30 +40.93 +0.18% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:09am EDT 24,455.41 +114.56 +0.47% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:28am EDT 6,057.60 -11.60 -0.19% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,412.40 +6.23 +0.26% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:50am EDT 1,288.39 +3.99 +0.31% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,059.22 +20.82 +0.41% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,908.90 -34.62 -0.58% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,338.09 +67.65 +2.07% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:00am EDT 38,845.82 -134.03 -0.34% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,506.63 -6.44 -0.43% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 17 Sep 2020 239.64 +1.90 +0.80%

