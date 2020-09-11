Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares closed at their lowest in 2.5 months Friday as hopes that the coronavirus curbs would ease soon were dashed after state leaders defended regional lockdowns and internal border closures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.83% lower to 5,859.4, its lowest since 29 June. On the week, it fell 1.1% and recorded its 4th consecutive weekly loss.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5% lower to 11,748.03

Japanese shares rose to 1-wk highs Friday, tracking US futures higher, after the capital City of Tokyo dropped its coronavirus alert by 1 notch from the highest level as infections continue to decline.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.74% at 23,406.49. On the week, the index has gained 0.87%. The broader Topix gained 0.72% at 1,636.64.

Chinese shares ended higher Friday, though the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index posted its biggest weekly drop in 8ht as Beijing’s rift with Washington had investors sticking to safer assets.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.79% at 3,260.35 after earlier falling as much as 0.44%. The index finished 2.83% lower on the week, its biggest weekly drop since mid-July. The blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 0.99%, trimming its weekly losses to 3%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:35am EDT 143.52 +0.99 +0.69% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:45am EDT 309.19 +3.51 +1.15% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:45am EDT 1,319.66 -1.71 -0.13% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,406.49 +171.02 +0.74% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:00am EDT 24,511.31 +197.77 +0.81% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:40am EDT 6,038.90 -51.10 -0.84% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:30am EDT 2,396.69 +0.21 +0.01% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:00am EDT 1,287.71 -3.18 -0.25% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,016.71 +125.25 +2.56% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,967.96 +65.57 +1.11% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,260.35 +25.52 +0.79% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:00am EDT 38,795.97 -44.35 -0.11% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:00am EDT 1,502.29 +12.17 +0.82% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 9 Sep 2020 232.62 -0.18 -0.08%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!