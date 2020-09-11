Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific



Australian shares closed at their lowest in 2.5 months Friday as hopes that the coronavirus curbs would ease soon were dashed after state leaders defended regional lockdowns and internal border closures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.83% lower to 5,859.4, its lowest since 29 June. On the week, it fell 1.1% and recorded its 4th consecutive weekly loss.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5% lower to 11,748.03

Japanese shares rose to 1-wk highs Friday, tracking US futures higher, after the capital City of Tokyo dropped its coronavirus alert by 1 notch from the highest level as infections continue to decline.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.74% at 23,406.49. On the week, the index has gained 0.87%. The broader Topix gained 0.72% at 1,636.64.

Chinese shares ended higher Friday, though the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index posted its biggest weekly drop in 8ht as Beijing’s rift with Washington had investors sticking to safer assets.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.79% at 3,260.35 after earlier falling as much as 0.44%. The index finished 2.83% lower on the week, its biggest weekly drop since mid-July. The blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 0.99%, trimming its weekly losses to 3%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:35am EDT143.52+0.99+0.69%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:45am EDT309.19+3.51+1.15%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:45am EDT1,319.66-1.71-0.13%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,406.49+171.02+0.74%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:00am EDT24,511.31+197.77+0.81%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:40am EDT6,038.90-51.10-0.84%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:30am EDT2,396.69+0.21+0.01%
.SETISET Composite Index4:00am EDT1,287.71-3.18-0.25%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,016.71+125.25+2.56%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,967.96+65.57+1.11%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,260.35+25.52+0.79%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:00am EDT38,795.97-44.35-0.11%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:00am EDT1,502.29+12.17+0.82%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index9 Sep 2020232.62-0.18-0.08%

