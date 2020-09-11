Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares closed at their lowest in 2.5 months Friday as hopes that the coronavirus curbs would ease soon were dashed after state leaders defended regional lockdowns and internal border closures.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.83% lower to 5,859.4, its lowest since 29 June. On the week, it fell 1.1% and recorded its 4th consecutive weekly loss.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5% lower to 11,748.03
Japanese shares rose to 1-wk highs Friday, tracking US futures higher, after the capital City of Tokyo dropped its coronavirus alert by 1 notch from the highest level as infections continue to decline.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.74% at 23,406.49. On the week, the index has gained 0.87%. The broader Topix gained 0.72% at 1,636.64.
Chinese shares ended higher Friday, though the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index posted its biggest weekly drop in 8ht as Beijing’s rift with Washington had investors sticking to safer assets.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.79% at 3,260.35 after earlier falling as much as 0.44%. The index finished 2.83% lower on the week, its biggest weekly drop since mid-July. The blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 0.99%, trimming its weekly losses to 3%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 11 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:35am EDT
|143.52
|+0.99
|+0.69%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:45am EDT
|309.19
|+3.51
|+1.15%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:45am EDT
|1,319.66
|-1.71
|-0.13%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,406.49
|+171.02
|+0.74%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:00am EDT
|24,511.31
|+197.77
|+0.81%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:40am EDT
|6,038.90
|-51.10
|-0.84%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:30am EDT
|2,396.69
|+0.21
|+0.01%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:00am EDT
|1,287.71
|-3.18
|-0.25%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,016.71
|+125.25
|+2.56%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,967.96
|+65.57
|+1.11%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,260.35
|+25.52
|+0.79%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:00am EDT
|38,795.97
|-44.35
|-0.11%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:00am EDT
|1,502.29
|+12.17
|+0.82%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|9 Sep 2020
|232.62
|-0.18
|-0.08%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- The 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge (Video) - September 12, 2020
- Private Jet Company Partners With Luxury Hotels for the Ultimate Luxury Travel Experience - September 12, 2020
- Business Travel is Critical - September 12, 2020