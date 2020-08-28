Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares closed lower Friday, dropping the most in nearly a month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9% lower to 6,073.80, its biggest 1-day loss since 31 July. The benchmark index posted a 2nd straight weekly loss.

New Zealand: the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.3% higher at 12,093.52.

Japanese shares fell Friday on news PM Shinzo Abe will resign, bringing an abrupt end to his stable government and policy mix of aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus.

The Nikkei share average declined 2.65% at 1 point before closing 1.41% lower to 22,882.65. The broader Topix lost 0.68% to 1,604.87.

China stocks rose Friday as more signs of a recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy lifted investor sentiment already buoyant because of lots of new listings.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.5% at 3,367.04. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index added 1%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.3%, while the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.9% at 25,500.06.

The smaller Shenzhen index rose 0.8%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained 0.9% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index fell 0.9%​.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 28 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:38am EDT140.78-0.99-0.70%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:39am EDT321.17-0.06-0.02%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:25am EDT1,348.73+7.66+0.57%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,882.65-326.21-1.41%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,422.06+140.91+0.56%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:17am EDT6,260.80-49.80-0.79%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,353.80+9.35+0.40%
.SETISET Composite Index5:49am EDT1,323.31-3.50-0.26%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,346.66-24.81-0.46%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,884.18-37.37-0.63%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,403.81+53.69+1.60%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:39am EDT39,467.31+353.84+0.90%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,525.21-29.57-1.90%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index27 Aug 2020233.97+0.85+0.36%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

