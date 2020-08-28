Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares closed lower Friday, dropping the most in nearly a month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9% lower to 6,073.80, its biggest 1-day loss since 31 July. The benchmark index posted a 2nd straight weekly loss.

New Zealand: the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.3% higher at 12,093.52.

Japanese shares fell Friday on news PM Shinzo Abe will resign, bringing an abrupt end to his stable government and policy mix of aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus.

The Nikkei share average declined 2.65% at 1 point before closing 1.41% lower to 22,882.65. The broader Topix lost 0.68% to 1,604.87.

China stocks rose Friday as more signs of a recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy lifted investor sentiment already buoyant because of lots of new listings.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.5% at 3,367.04. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index added 1%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.3%, while the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.9% at 25,500.06.

The smaller Shenzhen index rose 0.8%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained 0.9% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index fell 0.9%​.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 28 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:38am EDT 140.78 -0.99 -0.70% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:39am EDT 321.17 -0.06 -0.02% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:25am EDT 1,348.73 +7.66 +0.57% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,882.65 -326.21 -1.41% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,422.06 +140.91 +0.56% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:17am EDT 6,260.80 -49.80 -0.79% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,353.80 +9.35 +0.40% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:49am EDT 1,323.31 -3.50 -0.26% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,346.66 -24.81 -0.46% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,884.18 -37.37 -0.63% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,403.81 +53.69 +1.60% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:39am EDT 39,467.31 +353.84 +0.90% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,525.21 -29.57 -1.90% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 27 Aug 2020 233.97 +0.85 +0.36%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!