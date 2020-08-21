Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China stocks finised higher Friday and posted a weekly rise, as investors cheered a series of solid corporate earnings, thought US trade talks kept a check on gains.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9%, at 4,718.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5% at 3,380.68.
On the week, CSI300 was up 0.3%, while SSEC climbed 0.6%.
Tech stocks helped Japanese shares move higher Friday, following Wall Street’s overnight rally.
The benchmark Nikkei share average closed up 0.17% at 22,920.30, the Nikkei lost 1.58% this week after posting 2 straight wks of gainers. The broader Topix gained 0.3% at 1,604.06.
Australian shares closed lower Friday
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped about 0.1% to 6,111.20, after a 0.8% fall on Thursday. On the week, the benchmark lost about 0.2%, capping 2 straight wks of gainers.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.5% higher at 11,835.94, boosted by tech stocks.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 21 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:36am EDT
|140.75
|+0.49
|+0.35%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:36am EDT
|314.88
|+3.90
|+1.25%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,318.42
|+8.19
|+0.63%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,920.30
|+39.68
|+0.17%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|25,113.84
|+322.45
|+1.30%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:28am EDT
|6,270.70
|-1.00
|-0.02%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,304.59
|+30.37
|+1.34%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:39am EDT
|1,299.26
|+2.47
|+0.19%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|19 Aug 2020
|5,272.81
|-22.36
|-0.42%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|20 Aug 2020
|6,005.40
|-36.72
|-0.61%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,380.68
|+16.78
|+0.50%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:47am EDT
|38,434.72
|+214.33
|+0.56%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,577.12
|+1.74
|+0.11%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|20 Aug 2020
|226.26
|+2.39
|+1.07%
