Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks finised higher Friday and posted a weekly rise, as investors cheered a series of solid corporate earnings, thought US trade talks kept a check on gains.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9%, at 4,718.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5% at 3,380.68.

On the week, CSI300 was up 0.3%, while SSEC climbed 0.6%.

Tech stocks helped Japanese shares move higher Friday, following Wall Street’s overnight rally.

The benchmark Nikkei share average closed up 0.17% at 22,920.30, the Nikkei lost 1.58% this week after posting 2 straight wks of gainers. The broader Topix gained 0.3% at 1,604.06.

Australian shares closed lower Friday

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped about 0.1% to 6,111.20, after a 0.8% fall on Thursday. On the week, the benchmark lost about 0.2%, capping 2 straight wks of gainers.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.5% higher at 11,835.94, boosted by tech stocks.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 21 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:36am EDT140.75+0.49+0.35%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:36am EDT314.88+3.90+1.25%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,318.42+8.19+0.63%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,920.30+39.68+0.17%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,113.84+322.45+1.30%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:28am EDT6,270.70-1.00-0.02%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,304.59+30.37+1.34%
.SETISET Composite Index5:39am EDT1,299.26+2.47+0.19%
.JKSEJakarta Composite19 Aug 20205,272.81-22.36-0.42%
.PSIPSE Composite Index20 Aug 20206,005.40-36.72-0.61%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,380.68+16.78+0.50%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:47am EDT38,434.72+214.33+0.56%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,577.12+1.74+0.11%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index20 Aug 2020226.26+2.39+1.07%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

