Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks finised higher Friday and posted a weekly rise, as investors cheered a series of solid corporate earnings, thought US trade talks kept a check on gains.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9%, at 4,718.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5% at 3,380.68.

On the week, CSI300 was up 0.3%, while SSEC climbed 0.6%.

Tech stocks helped Japanese shares move higher Friday, following Wall Street’s overnight rally.

The benchmark Nikkei share average closed up 0.17% at 22,920.30, the Nikkei lost 1.58% this week after posting 2 straight wks of gainers. The broader Topix gained 0.3% at 1,604.06.

Australian shares closed lower Friday

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped about 0.1% to 6,111.20, after a 0.8% fall on Thursday. On the week, the benchmark lost about 0.2%, capping 2 straight wks of gainers.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.5% higher at 11,835.94, boosted by tech stocks.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 21 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:36am EDT 140.75 +0.49 +0.35% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:36am EDT 314.88 +3.90 +1.25% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,318.42 +8.19 +0.63% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,920.30 +39.68 +0.17% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,113.84 +322.45 +1.30% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:28am EDT 6,270.70 -1.00 -0.02% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,304.59 +30.37 +1.34% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:39am EDT 1,299.26 +2.47 +0.19% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 19 Aug 2020 5,272.81 -22.36 -0.42% .PSI PSE Composite Index 20 Aug 2020 6,005.40 -36.72 -0.61% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,380.68 +16.78 +0.50% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:47am EDT 38,434.72 +214.33 +0.56% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,577.12 +1.74 +0.11% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 20 Aug 2020 226.26 +2.39 +1.07%

