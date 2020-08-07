Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares closed lower Friday after the central bank downgraded its outlook for the national economy.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6% to 6,004.8 by the end of trade. The index gained 1.3% on the week. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 11,646.6 pts.
Japanese shares ended lower Friday, a raft of lacklustre domestic earnings and caution ahead of Key US jobs data weighed.
The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.39% to 22,329.94. The broader Topix lost 0.2% to 1,546.74.
Japan stock markets will be closed Monday for a public holiday.
China stocks finished lower Friday after The Trump Administration unveiled a plan to ban US transactions with ByteDance’s TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat, but posted weekly gains on upbeat trade data.
The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped as much as 2.6% before ending 1.2% lower to 4,707.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1% to 3,354.04 .
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 7 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:45am EDT
|135.69
|-0.23
|-0.17%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:59am EDT
|310.06
|-5.58
|-1.77%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:39am EDT
|1,285.76
|+5.05
|+0.39%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,329.94
|-88.21
|-0.39%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,531.62
|-398.96
|-1.60%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:37am EDT
|6,144.90
|-35.40
|-0.57%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,351.67
|+9.06
|+0.39%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:49am EDT
|1,324.40
|-8.82
|-0.66%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,143.89
|-34.38
|-0.66%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,846.02
|-56.56
|-0.96%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,354.04
|-32.43
|-0.96%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:54am EDT
|38,033.89
|+8.44
|+0.02%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,578.14
|-10.43
|-0.66%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|6 Aug 2020
|209.44
|-0.92
|-0.44%
