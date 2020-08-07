Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares closed lower Friday after the central bank downgraded its outlook for the national economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6% to 6,004.8 by the end of trade. The index gained 1.3% on the week. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 11,646.6 pts.

Japanese shares ended lower Friday, a raft of lacklustre domestic earnings and caution ahead of Key US jobs data weighed.

The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.39% to 22,329.94. The broader Topix lost 0.2% to 1,546.74.

Japan stock markets will be closed Monday for a public holiday.

China stocks finished lower Friday after The Trump Administration unveiled a plan to ban US transactions with ByteDance’s TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat, but posted weekly gains on upbeat trade data.

The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped as much as 2.6% before ending 1.2% lower to 4,707.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1% to 3,354.04 .

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 7 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:45am EDT 135.69 -0.23 -0.17% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:59am EDT 310.06 -5.58 -1.77% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:39am EDT 1,285.76 +5.05 +0.39% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,329.94 -88.21 -0.39% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,531.62 -398.96 -1.60% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:37am EDT 6,144.90 -35.40 -0.57% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,351.67 +9.06 +0.39% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:49am EDT 1,324.40 -8.82 -0.66% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,143.89 -34.38 -0.66% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,846.02 -56.56 -0.96% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,354.04 -32.43 -0.96% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:54am EDT 38,033.89 +8.44 +0.02% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,578.14 -10.43 -0.66% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 6 Aug 2020 209.44 -0.92 -0.44%

