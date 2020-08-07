Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares closed lower Friday after the central bank downgraded its outlook for the national economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6% to 6,004.8 by the end of trade. The index gained 1.3% on the week. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 11,646.6 pts.

 Japanese shares ended lower Friday, a raft of lacklustre domestic earnings and caution ahead of Key US jobs data weighed.

The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.39% to 22,329.94. The broader Topix lost 0.2% to 1,546.74.

Japan stock markets will be closed Monday for a public holiday.

China stocks finished lower Friday after The Trump Administration unveiled a plan to ban US transactions with ByteDance’s TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat, but posted weekly gains on upbeat trade data.

The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped as much as 2.6% before ending 1.2% lower to 4,707.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1% to 3,354.04 .

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 7 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:45am EDT135.69-0.23-0.17%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:59am EDT310.06-5.58-1.77%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:39am EDT1,285.76+5.05+0.39%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,329.94-88.21-0.39%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,531.62-398.96-1.60%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:37am EDT6,144.90-35.40-0.57%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,351.67+9.06+0.39%
.SETISET Composite Index5:49am EDT1,324.40-8.82-0.66%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,143.89-34.38-0.66%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,846.02-56.56-0.96%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,354.04-32.43-0.96%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:54am EDT38,033.89+8.44+0.02%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,578.14-10.43-0.66%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index6 Aug 2020209.44-0.92-0.44%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary.   

