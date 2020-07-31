Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China stocks closed higher Friday despite uncertainties in C-19 coronavirus chaos, while liquidity and retail investor enthusiasm fuelled the main indexes to post the biggest monthly percentage rises since February last year.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.71% at 3,310.01. The index ended July with a 10.9% rise, its biggest monthly gainer since February 2019.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.84%, posting its biggest monthly gainer since last February, rising 12.8%.
Japanese shares dropped Friday as the safe-haven JPY strengthened on the US economic data.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.87% to 21,920.98 by the midday break, while the broader Topix lost 1.8% to 1,511.82.
The Australian benchmark index fell Friday to its lowest close in 3 wks, posting a 2nd straight weekly decliner as rising C-19 coronavirus cases fed fears of stricter lockdowns.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2% to 5,927.8 pts and was down 1.6% on the wk. The index was up 0.5% on the month.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.3% higher, the index gained 0.8% on the wk, and marked a 2.4% gainer on the month.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 31 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:45am EDT
|131.16
|-3.68
|-2.73%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:45am EDT
|306.02
|-0.50
|-0.16%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:52am EDT
|1,261.98
|+1.47
|+0.12%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|21,710.00
|-629.23
|-2.82%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,595.35
|-115.24
|-0.47%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:53am EDT
|6,058.30
|-119.20
|-1.93%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,249.37
|-17.64
|-0.78%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:55am EDT
|1,328.53
|+12.79
|+0.97%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|30 Jul 2020
|5,149.63
|+38.51
|+0.75%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|30 Jul 2020
|5,928.45
|-37.82
|-0.63%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,310.01
|+23.18
|+0.71%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:08am EDT
|37,606.89
|-129.18
|-0.34%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|30 Jul 2020
|1,603.75
|-7.67
|-0.48%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|30 Jul 2020
|198.49
|-1.34
|-0.67%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
