Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks closed higher Friday despite uncertainties in C-19 coronavirus chaos, while liquidity and retail investor enthusiasm fuelled the main indexes to post the biggest monthly percentage rises since February last year.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.71% at 3,310.01. The index ended July with a 10.9% rise, its biggest monthly gainer since February 2019.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.84%, posting its biggest monthly gainer since last February, rising 12.8%.

Japanese shares dropped Friday as the safe-haven JPY strengthened on the US economic data.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.87% to 21,920.98 by the midday break, while the broader Topix lost 1.8% to 1,511.82.

The Australian benchmark index fell Friday to its lowest close in 3 wks, posting a 2nd straight weekly decliner as rising C-19 coronavirus cases fed fears of stricter lockdowns.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2% to 5,927.8 pts and was down 1.6% on the wk. The index was up 0.5% on the month.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.3% higher, the index gained 0.8% on the wk, and marked a 2.4% gainer on the month. 

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 31 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:45am EDT131.16-3.68-2.73%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:45am EDT306.02-0.50-0.16%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:52am EDT1,261.98+1.47+0.12%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT21,710.00-629.23-2.82%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,595.35-115.24-0.47%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:53am EDT6,058.30-119.20-1.93%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,249.37-17.64-0.78%
.SETISET Composite Index5:55am EDT1,328.53+12.79+0.97%
.JKSEJakarta Composite30 Jul 20205,149.63+38.51+0.75%
.PSIPSE Composite Index30 Jul 20205,928.45-37.82-0.63%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,310.01+23.18+0.71%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:08am EDT37,606.89-129.18-0.34%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI30 Jul 20201,603.75-7.67-0.48%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index30 Jul 2020198.49-1.34-0.67%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

