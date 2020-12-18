Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China stocks ended lower Friday, weighed down tension between the US as the United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist Friday.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.29% to 3,394.90, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.35%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.31% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.175%.

Japanese shares were lower Friday as investors fretted over the risks that surging COVID-19 cases in Tokyo could pose to recovery prospects in the world’s 3rd-largest economy.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.19% to 26,756.89 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was nearly flat at 1,791.84 ahead of a central bank policy decision. Both the indexes posted weekly gainers.

Australian shares fell Friday as a new cluster of COVID-19 cases in Sydney ignited fears that movement curbs could make a comeback and slow down an economic recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 6,722.9 by 0006 GMT, retreating from a near-10-month high hit in the prior session. The index is still headed for a 7th straight weekly gainer.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% at 12,950.52

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:36am EST 156.74 +0.02 +0.01% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:36am EST 328.16 -1.29 -0.39% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:29am EST 1,592.47 +2.39 +0.15% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,763.39 -43.28 -0.16% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,498.60 -179.78 -0.67% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:28am EST 6,924.10 -76.00 -1.09% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,772.18 +1.75 +0.06% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:54am EST 1,482.38 -1.51 -0.10% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,104.32 -9.06 -0.15% .PSI PSE Composite Index 17 Dec 2020 7,272.80 -25.22 -0.35% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,394.90 -9.98 -0.29% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:19am EST 46,960.69 +70.35 +0.15% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 17 Dec 2020 1,652.49 -21.86 -1.31% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 17 Dec 2020 292.34 +6.73 +2.36%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!