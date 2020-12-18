Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China stocks ended lower Friday, weighed down tension between the US as the United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist Friday.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.29% to 3,394.90, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.35%.
The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.31% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.175%.
Japanese shares were lower Friday as investors fretted over the risks that surging COVID-19 cases in Tokyo could pose to recovery prospects in the world’s 3rd-largest economy.
The Nikkei share average lost 0.19% to 26,756.89 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was nearly flat at 1,791.84 ahead of a central bank policy decision. Both the indexes posted weekly gainers.
Australian shares fell Friday as a new cluster of COVID-19 cases in Sydney ignited fears that movement curbs could make a comeback and slow down an economic recovery.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 6,722.9 by 0006 GMT, retreating from a near-10-month high hit in the prior session. The index is still headed for a 7th straight weekly gainer.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% at 12,950.52
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 18 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:36am EST
|156.74
|+0.02
|+0.01%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:36am EST
|328.16
|-1.29
|-0.39%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:29am EST
|1,592.47
|+2.39
|+0.15%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,763.39
|-43.28
|-0.16%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,498.60
|-179.78
|-0.67%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:28am EST
|6,924.10
|-76.00
|-1.09%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,772.18
|+1.75
|+0.06%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:54am EST
|1,482.38
|-1.51
|-0.10%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,104.32
|-9.06
|-0.15%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|17 Dec 2020
|7,272.80
|-25.22
|-0.35%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,394.90
|-9.98
|-0.29%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:19am EST
|46,960.69
|+70.35
|+0.15%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|17 Dec 2020
|1,652.49
|-21.86
|-1.31%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|17 Dec 2020
|292.34
|+6.73
|+2.36%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
