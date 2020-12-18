Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks ended lower Friday, weighed down tension between the US as the United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist Friday.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.29% to 3,394.90, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.35%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.31% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.175%.

Japanese shares were lower Friday as investors fretted over the risks that surging COVID-19 cases in Tokyo could pose to recovery prospects in the world’s 3rd-largest economy.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.19% to 26,756.89 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was nearly flat at 1,791.84 ahead of a central bank policy decision. Both the indexes posted weekly gainers.

Australian shares fell Friday as a new cluster of COVID-19 cases in Sydney ignited fears that movement curbs could make a comeback and slow down an economic recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 6,722.9 by 0006 GMT, retreating from a near-10-month high hit in the prior session. The index is still headed for a 7th straight weekly gainer.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% at 12,950.52

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:36am EST156.74+0.02+0.01%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:36am EST328.16-1.29-0.39%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:29am EST1,592.47+2.39+0.15%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,763.39-43.28-0.16%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,498.60-179.78-0.67%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:28am EST6,924.10-76.00-1.09%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,772.18+1.75+0.06%
.SETISET Composite Index4:54am EST1,482.38-1.51-0.10%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,104.32-9.06-0.15%
.PSIPSE Composite Index17 Dec 20207,272.80-25.22-0.35%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,394.90-9.98-0.29%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:19am EST46,960.69+70.35+0.15%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI17 Dec 20201,652.49-21.86-1.31%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index17 Dec 2020292.34+6.73+2.36%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

