Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Australian shares ended at a more than 1-wk high Friday, driven by gains in financial and energy stocks on rising hopes for a US coronavirus aid package, while also posting a 5th straight weekly jump.

Rising for a 4th straight session, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,634.1 at the close of trade. On the wk, the benchmark index gained 0.5%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell for a 4th straight session, closing down 0.1% to 12,631.38.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average closed lower on Friday, retreating from a near 29-1/2-year high as risk sentiment soured after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said it had slashed the target for the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.22% to 26,751.24, but posted its 5th consecutive weekly gain. In the prior session, the index settled near its highest since April 1991. The broader Topix ended nearly flat at 1,775.94.

China stocks fell Friday, weighed down by escalating US trade tensions, but were set for weekly gains on the back of data that pointed to a recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

The CSI300 index fell 0.4% to 5,038.18 pts at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,430.03 pts.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 4 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:45am EST 155.32 +0.14 +0.09% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:45am EST 330.86 +2.38 +0.72% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:55am EST 1,540.60 +11.73 +0.77% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,751.24 -58.13 -0.22% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,835.92 +107.42 +0.40% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:12am EST 6,865.30 +18.00 +0.26% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,731.45 +35.23 +1.31% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:47am EST 1,449.83 +11.51 +0.80% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,810.48 -12.46 -0.21% .PSI PSE Composite Index 3 Dec 2020 7,134.56 -59.57 -0.83% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,444.58 +2.45 +0.07% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:10am EST 45,079.55 +446.90 +1.00% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 3 Dec 2020 1,621.85 -6.41 -0.39% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 3 Dec 2020 272.62 -0.80 -0.29%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!