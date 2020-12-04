Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

By on

Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Australian shares ended at a more than 1-wk high Friday, driven by gains in financial and energy stocks on rising hopes for a US coronavirus aid package, while also posting a 5th straight weekly jump.

Rising for a 4th straight session, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,634.1 at the close of trade. On the wk, the benchmark index gained 0.5%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell for a 4th straight session, closing down 0.1% to 12,631.38.

 Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average closed lower on Friday, retreating from a near 29-1/2-year high as risk sentiment soured after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said it had slashed the target for the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.22% to 26,751.24, but posted its 5th consecutive weekly gain. In the prior session, the index settled near its highest since April 1991. The broader Topix ended nearly flat at 1,775.94.

China stocks fell Friday, weighed down by escalating US trade tensions, but were set for weekly gains on the back of data that pointed to a recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

The CSI300 index fell 0.4% to 5,038.18 pts at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,430.03 pts.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 4 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:45am EST155.32+0.14+0.09%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:45am EST330.86+2.38+0.72%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:55am EST1,540.60+11.73+0.77%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,751.24-58.13-0.22%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,835.92+107.42+0.40%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:12am EST6,865.30+18.00+0.26%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,731.45+35.23+1.31%
.SETISET Composite Index4:47am EST1,449.83+11.51+0.80%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,810.48-12.46-0.21%
.PSIPSE Composite Index3 Dec 20207,134.56-59.57-0.83%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,444.58+2.45+0.07%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:10am EST45,079.55+446.90+1.00%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI3 Dec 20201,621.85-6.41-0.39%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index3 Dec 2020272.62-0.80-0.29%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  3. Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  4. Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific