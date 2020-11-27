Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Australia shares finished lower Friday as Treasury Wine fell on China’s plans to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to end the session at 6,601.1 pts and close lower for the 2nd day running. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% higher.

Japan’s Nikkei stock average ended at its highest since April 1991 Friday as it rallied for the 4th straight session buoyed by hopes of economic recovery and strong corporate earnings.

Nikkei rose 0.41% to close at 26,644.71. The index has gained 15.96% the month for its best performance since January 1994. The broader Topix rose 0.47% to marked a 25-month high at 1,786.52.

China’s blue-chip stocks rose Friday, helped by upbeat industrial profits that pointed to a continued recovery in the world’s 2nd largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The CSI300 index rose 0.1% at 4,924.15 pts at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% to 3,368.12 pts.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 27 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 1:43am EST 156.14 +0.69 +0.44% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 1:45am EST 334.30 +1.82 +0.55% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 1:45am EST 1,502.24 +7.44 +0.50% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,644.71 +107.40 +0.40% .HSI Hang Seng Index 1:59am EST 26,962.75 +143.30 +0.53% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:52am EST 6,816.80 -32.00 -0.47% .KS11 KOSPI Index 1:30am EST 2,633.45 +7.54 +0.29% .SETI SET Composite Index 12:29am EST 1,437.71 +4.15 +0.29% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 2:16am EST 5,782.36 +22.44 +0.39% .PSI PSE Composite Index 26 Nov 2020 6,791.46 -136.29 -1.97% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 1:58am EST 3,406.76 +37.02 +1.10% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 2:00am EST 44,304.95 +45.21 +0.10% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 26 Nov 2020 1,616.17 +4.06 +0.25% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 25 Nov 2020 269.12 +0.46 +0.17%

