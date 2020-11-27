Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
Australia shares finished lower Friday as Treasury Wine fell on China’s plans to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to end the session at 6,601.1 pts and close lower for the 2nd day running. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% higher.
Japan’s Nikkei stock average ended at its highest since April 1991 Friday as it rallied for the 4th straight session buoyed by hopes of economic recovery and strong corporate earnings.
Nikkei rose 0.41% to close at 26,644.71. The index has gained 15.96% the month for its best performance since January 1994. The broader Topix rose 0.47% to marked a 25-month high at 1,786.52.
China’s blue-chip stocks rose Friday, helped by upbeat industrial profits that pointed to a continued recovery in the world’s 2nd largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The CSI300 index rose 0.1% at 4,924.15 pts at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% to 3,368.12 pts.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 27 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|1:43am EST
|156.14
|+0.69
|+0.44%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|1:45am EST
|334.30
|+1.82
|+0.55%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|1:45am EST
|1,502.24
|+7.44
|+0.50%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,644.71
|+107.40
|+0.40%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|1:59am EST
|26,962.75
|+143.30
|+0.53%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:52am EST
|6,816.80
|-32.00
|-0.47%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|1:30am EST
|2,633.45
|+7.54
|+0.29%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|12:29am EST
|1,437.71
|+4.15
|+0.29%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|2:16am EST
|5,782.36
|+22.44
|+0.39%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|26 Nov 2020
|6,791.46
|-136.29
|-1.97%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|1:58am EST
|3,406.76
|+37.02
|+1.10%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|2:00am EST
|44,304.95
|+45.21
|+0.10%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|26 Nov 2020
|1,616.17
|+4.06
|+0.25%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|25 Nov 2020
|269.12
|+0.46
|+0.17%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
