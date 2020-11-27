Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Australia shares finished lower Friday as Treasury Wine fell on China’s plans to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to end the session at 6,601.1 pts and close lower for the 2nd day running. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% higher.

Japan’s Nikkei stock average ended at its highest since April 1991 Friday as it rallied for the 4th straight session buoyed by hopes of economic recovery and strong corporate earnings.

Nikkei rose 0.41% to close at 26,644.71. The index has gained 15.96% the month for its best performance since January 1994. The broader Topix rose 0.47% to marked a 25-month high at 1,786.52.

China’s blue-chip stocks rose Friday, helped by upbeat industrial profits that pointed to a continued recovery in the world’s 2nd largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

 The CSI300 index rose 0.1% at 4,924.15 pts at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% to 3,368.12 pts.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 27 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index1:43am EST156.14+0.69+0.44%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index1:45am EST334.30+1.82+0.55%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index1:45am EST1,502.24+7.44+0.50%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,644.71+107.40+0.40%
.HSIHang Seng Index1:59am EST26,962.75+143.30+0.53%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:52am EST6,816.80-32.00-0.47%
.KS11KOSPI Index1:30am EST2,633.45+7.54+0.29%
.SETISET Composite Index12:29am EST1,437.71+4.15+0.29%
.JKSEJakarta Composite2:16am EST5,782.36+22.44+0.39%
.PSIPSE Composite Index26 Nov 20206,791.46-136.29-1.97%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index1:58am EST3,406.76+37.02+1.10%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex2:00am EST44,304.95+45.21+0.10%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI26 Nov 20201,616.17+4.06+0.25%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index25 Nov 2020269.12+0.46+0.17%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

 

