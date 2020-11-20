Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Chinese shares closed higher Friday, led by materials and machinery stocks, and posted a weekly gain as investors looked past recent bond market defaults and focused on broader economic recovery.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.44% at 3,377.73. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.31%.

Japanese stocks fell for a 3rd consecutive session Friday as a rise in new domestic coronavirus cases to record highs drove concerns that officials will place new restrictions on business activity.

The Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.42% to 25,527.37. The broader Topix erased losses to end 0.06% higher at 1,727.39.

Australian shares finished lower Friday, as losses in the prominent gold sector outweighed gains in financials, while investors held off big bets as major cities across the world reported virus outbreaks and shutdowns.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index snapped a 4-session winning streak to end 0.12% lower to 6,539.2 pts. On the week, it added 2.1%. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.9% lower to 12,441.81

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:45am EST 151.20 +0.06 +0.04% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:45am EST 327.74 +3.80 +1.17% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:25am EST 1,479.28 +11.14 +0.76% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 25,527.37 -106.97 -0.42% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,451.54 +94.57 +0.36% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:34am EST 6,739.90 -2.80 -0.04% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,553.50 +6.08 +0.24% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:58am EST 1,389.34 +19.92 +1.45% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,571.66 -22.40 -0.40% .PSI PSE Composite Index 19 Nov 2020 7,169.79 +172.17 +2.46% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,377.73 +14.64 +0.44% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:22am EST 43,882.25 +282.29 +0.65% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 19 Nov 2020 1,593.75 +10.07 +0.64% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 19 Nov 2020 266.98 -0.62 -0.23%

