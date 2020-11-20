Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Chinese shares closed higher Friday, led by materials and machinery stocks, and posted a weekly gain as investors looked past recent bond market defaults and focused on broader economic recovery.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.44% at 3,377.73. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.31%.

Japanese stocks fell for a 3rd consecutive session Friday as a rise in new domestic coronavirus cases to record highs drove concerns that officials will place new restrictions on business activity.

The Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.42% to 25,527.37. The broader Topix erased losses to end 0.06% higher at 1,727.39.

Australian shares finished lower Friday, as losses in the prominent gold sector outweighed gains in financials, while investors held off big bets as major cities across the world reported virus outbreaks and shutdowns.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index snapped a 4-session winning streak to end 0.12% lower to 6,539.2 pts. On the week, it added 2.1%. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.9% lower to 12,441.81

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 20 Nov 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:45am EST151.20+0.06+0.04%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:45am EST327.74+3.80+1.17%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:25am EST1,479.28+11.14+0.76%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST25,527.37-106.97-0.42%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,451.54+94.57+0.36%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:34am EST6,739.90-2.80-0.04%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,553.50+6.08+0.24%
.SETISET Composite Index4:58am EST1,389.34+19.92+1.45%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,571.66-22.40-0.40%
.PSIPSE Composite Index19 Nov 20207,169.79+172.17+2.46%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,377.73+14.64+0.44%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:22am EST43,882.25+282.29+0.65%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI19 Nov 20201,593.75+10.07+0.64%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index19 Nov 2020266.98-0.62-0.23%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

