Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Chinese shares closed higher Friday, led by materials and machinery stocks, and posted a weekly gain as investors looked past recent bond market defaults and focused on broader economic recovery.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.44% at 3,377.73. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.31%.
Japanese stocks fell for a 3rd consecutive session Friday as a rise in new domestic coronavirus cases to record highs drove concerns that officials will place new restrictions on business activity.
The Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.42% to 25,527.37. The broader Topix erased losses to end 0.06% higher at 1,727.39.
Australian shares finished lower Friday, as losses in the prominent gold sector outweighed gains in financials, while investors held off big bets as major cities across the world reported virus outbreaks and shutdowns.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index snapped a 4-session winning streak to end 0.12% lower to 6,539.2 pts. On the week, it added 2.1%. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.9% lower to 12,441.81
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 20 Nov 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:45am EST
|151.20
|+0.06
|+0.04%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:45am EST
|327.74
|+3.80
|+1.17%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:25am EST
|1,479.28
|+11.14
|+0.76%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|25,527.37
|-106.97
|-0.42%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,451.54
|+94.57
|+0.36%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:34am EST
|6,739.90
|-2.80
|-0.04%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,553.50
|+6.08
|+0.24%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:58am EST
|1,389.34
|+19.92
|+1.45%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,571.66
|-22.40
|-0.40%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|19 Nov 2020
|7,169.79
|+172.17
|+2.46%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,377.73
|+14.64
|+0.44%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:22am EST
|43,882.25
|+282.29
|+0.65%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|19 Nov 2020
|1,593.75
|+10.07
|+0.64%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|19 Nov 2020
|266.98
|-0.62
|-0.23%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Paul Ebeling
