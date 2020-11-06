Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia #Thailand
The suspension of Ant Group’s massive share offering have become fresh tailwinds for China’s stock market, as investors rush to snap up a piece of an economy recovering rapidly from the coronavirus chaos.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 has risen more than 19% YTD.
Japan’s Nikkei index Friday ended at its highest mark in 29 yrs, tracking strong moves in global equities.
The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 0.91% higher at 24,325.23. The broader Topix gained 0.52% to 1,658.49.
Australian shares finished higher Friday, clocking its best weekly gain in four, as investors rode on a global equities rally.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.8% higher at 6,190.20. On the week it is +4.4%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% at 12,337.02
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 6 Nov 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:36am EST
|145.34
|+0.73
|+0.50%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:37am EST
|330.02
|-3.21
|-0.96%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:23am EST
|1,409.67
|+13.42
|+0.96%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|24,325.23
|+219.95
|+0.91%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|25,712.97
|+17.05
|+0.07%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:50am EST
|6,395.00
|+51.00
|+0.80%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,416.50
|+2.71
|+0.11%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:46am EST
|1,260.08
|-4.24
|-0.34%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,335.53
|+75.20
|+1.43%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|5 Nov 2020
|6,685.69
|+40.92
|+0.62%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,312.16
|-7.97
|-0.24%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:39am EST
|41,893.06
|+552.90
|+1.34%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5 Nov 2020
|1,519.64
|+18.15
|+1.21%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|5 Nov 2020
|254.52
|+1.66
|+0.66%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
