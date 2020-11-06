Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

The suspension of Ant Group’s massive share offering have become fresh tailwinds for China’s stock market, as investors rush to snap up a piece of an economy recovering rapidly from the coronavirus chaos.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 has risen more than 19% YTD.

Japan’s Nikkei index Friday ended at its highest mark in 29 yrs, tracking strong moves in global equities.

The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 0.91% higher at 24,325.23. The broader Topix gained 0.52% to 1,658.49.

Australian shares finished higher Friday, clocking its best weekly gain in four, as investors rode on a global equities rally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.8% higher at 6,190.20. On the week it is +4.4%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% at 12,337.02

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 Nov 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:36am EST145.34+0.73+0.50%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:37am EST330.02-3.21-0.96%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:23am EST1,409.67+13.42+0.96%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST24,325.23+219.95+0.91%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST25,712.97+17.05+0.07%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:50am EST6,395.00+51.00+0.80%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,416.50+2.71+0.11%
.SETISET Composite Index4:46am EST1,260.08-4.24-0.34%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,335.53+75.20+1.43%
.PSIPSE Composite Index5 Nov 20206,685.69+40.92+0.62%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,312.16-7.97-0.24%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:39am EST41,893.06+552.90+1.34%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5 Nov 20201,519.64+18.15+1.21%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index5 Nov 2020254.52+1.66+0.66%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

