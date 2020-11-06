Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia #Thailand

The suspension of Ant Group’s massive share offering have become fresh tailwinds for China’s stock market, as investors rush to snap up a piece of an economy recovering rapidly from the coronavirus chaos.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 has risen more than 19% YTD.

Japan’s Nikkei index Friday ended at its highest mark in 29 yrs, tracking strong moves in global equities.

The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 0.91% higher at 24,325.23. The broader Topix gained 0.52% to 1,658.49.

Australian shares finished higher Friday, clocking its best weekly gain in four, as investors rode on a global equities rally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.8% higher at 6,190.20. On the week it is +4.4%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% at 12,337.02

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 Nov 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:36am EST 145.34 +0.73 +0.50% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:37am EST 330.02 -3.21 -0.96% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:23am EST 1,409.67 +13.42 +0.96% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 24,325.23 +219.95 +0.91% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 25,712.97 +17.05 +0.07% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:50am EST 6,395.00 +51.00 +0.80% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,416.50 +2.71 +0.11% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:46am EST 1,260.08 -4.24 -0.34% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,335.53 +75.20 +1.43% .PSI PSE Composite Index 5 Nov 2020 6,685.69 +40.92 +0.62% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,312.16 -7.97 -0.24% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:39am EST 41,893.06 +552.90 +1.34% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5 Nov 2020 1,519.64 +18.15 +1.21% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 5 Nov 2020 254.52 +1.66 +0.66%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!