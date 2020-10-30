Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
China stocks closed lower Friday, but the indexes posted monthly gains on strength in consumer discretionary and banking shares.
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.6% lower to 4,695.33, the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.5% to 3,224.53. On the month, CSI300 was up 2.4%, while SSEC inched up 0.2%.
The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext slipped 1.6%, while the STAR50 index retreated 1.3% on Friday. They climbed 3.2% and lost 1.8%, respectively, in October.
Australian shares ended lower Friday to post their worst week since April.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.6% lower to 5,927.60, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slid 1% to 12,084.47. The benchmark lost 1% on the week.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 30 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:36am EDT
|138.42
|-2.76
|-1.95%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:37am EDT
|315.54
|-7.13
|-2.21%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:00am EDT
|1,348.46
|-1.97
|-0.15%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,977.13
|-354.81
|-1.52%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:09am EDT
|24,107.42
|-479.18
|-1.95%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:14am EDT
|6,133.20
|-34.80
|-0.56%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,267.15
|-59.52
|-2.56%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:58am EDT
|1,194.95
|-6.69
|-0.56%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|27 Oct 2020
|5,128.23
|-15.82
|-0.31%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,324.00
|+74.61
|+1.19%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,224.53
|-48.19
|-1.47%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:16am EDT
|39,614.07
|-135.78
|-0.34%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|29 Oct 2020
|1,466.89
|-28.31
|-1.89%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|29 Oct 2020
|247.71
|+1.41
|+0.57%
