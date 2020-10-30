Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

China stocks closed lower Friday, but the indexes posted monthly gains on strength in consumer discretionary and banking shares.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.6% lower to 4,695.33, the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.5% to 3,224.53. On the month, CSI300 was up 2.4%, while SSEC inched up 0.2%.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext slipped 1.6%, while the STAR50 index retreated 1.3% on Friday. They climbed 3.2% and lost 1.8%, respectively, in October.

Australian shares ended lower Friday to post their worst week since April.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.6% lower to 5,927.60, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slid 1% to 12,084.47. The benchmark lost 1% on the week.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 30 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:36am EDT138.42-2.76-1.95%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:37am EDT315.54-7.13-2.21%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:00am EDT1,348.46-1.97-0.15%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,977.13-354.81-1.52%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:09am EDT24,107.42-479.18-1.95%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:14am EDT6,133.20-34.80-0.56%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,267.15-59.52-2.56%
.SETISET Composite Index5:58am EDT1,194.95-6.69-0.56%
.JKSEJakarta Composite27 Oct 20205,128.23-15.82-0.31%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,324.00+74.61+1.19%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,224.53-48.19-1.47%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:16am EDT39,614.07-135.78-0.34%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI29 Oct 20201,466.89-28.31-1.89%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index29 Oct 2020247.71+1.41+0.57%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

