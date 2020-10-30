Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

China stocks closed lower Friday, but the indexes posted monthly gains on strength in consumer discretionary and banking shares.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.6% lower to 4,695.33, the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.5% to 3,224.53. On the month, CSI300 was up 2.4%, while SSEC inched up 0.2%.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext slipped 1.6%, while the STAR50 index retreated 1.3% on Friday. They climbed 3.2% and lost 1.8%, respectively, in October.

Australian shares ended lower Friday to post their worst week since April.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.6% lower to 5,927.60, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slid 1% to 12,084.47. The benchmark lost 1% on the week.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 30 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:36am EDT 138.42 -2.76 -1.95% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:37am EDT 315.54 -7.13 -2.21% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:00am EDT 1,348.46 -1.97 -0.15% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,977.13 -354.81 -1.52% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:09am EDT 24,107.42 -479.18 -1.95% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:14am EDT 6,133.20 -34.80 -0.56% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,267.15 -59.52 -2.56% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:58am EDT 1,194.95 -6.69 -0.56% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 27 Oct 2020 5,128.23 -15.82 -0.31% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,324.00 +74.61 +1.19% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,224.53 -48.19 -1.47% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:16am EDT 39,614.07 -135.78 -0.34% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 29 Oct 2020 1,466.89 -28.31 -1.89% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 29 Oct 2020 247.71 +1.41 +0.57%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!