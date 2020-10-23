Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
Australian shares dipped Friday, with gold stocks leading losses, as sentiment was weighed by uncertainty over a US stimulus deal and a preliminary survey showing weaker-than-expected domestic manufacturing activity in October.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.1% to 6,167.00. It lost 0.8% on the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.5% at 12,470.34. On a weekly basis, the benchmark gained 0.5%, extending a 4-wk winning streak.
Japanese shares ticked up Friday after signs of progress in US stimulus talks helped Wall Street finish higher overnight, while some investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a string of earnings reports next week.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.18% at 23,516.59, while the broader Topix gained 0.34% at 1,625.32. Both of the indexes posted weekly gainers of more than 0.45%.
China stocks ended lower Friday, posting weekly losses, as investors locked in profits in consumer and healthcare stocks on concerns over valuations.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.04% to 3,278.00, while the blue-chip CSI300 index lost 1.25%.
The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.9% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.721%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 23 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:36am EDT
|142.49
|+0.49
|+0.35%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:36am EDT
|319.90
|-0.73
|-0.23%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,375.25
|+4.35
|+0.32%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,516.59
|+42.32
|+0.18%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,918.78
|+132.65
|+0.54%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:21am EDT
|6,373.70
|-10.00
|-0.16%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,360.81
|+5.76
|+0.24%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|22 Oct 2020
|1,213.61
|-2.87
|-0.24%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,112.19
|+20.37
|+0.40%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,484.06
|+139.43
|+2.20%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,278.00
|-34.50
|-1.04%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:13am EDT
|40,685.50
|+127.01
|+0.31%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,494.64
|-4.16
|-0.28%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|22 Oct 2020
|262.17
|+1.84
|+0.71%
