Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares dipped Friday, with gold stocks leading losses, as sentiment was weighed by uncertainty over a US stimulus deal and a preliminary survey showing weaker-than-expected domestic manufacturing activity in October.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.1% to 6,167.00. It lost 0.8% on the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.5% at 12,470.34. On a weekly basis, the benchmark gained 0.5%, extending a 4-wk winning streak.

Japanese shares ticked up Friday after signs of progress in US stimulus talks helped Wall Street finish higher overnight, while some investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a string of earnings reports next week.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.18% at 23,516.59, while the broader Topix gained 0.34% at 1,625.32. Both of the indexes posted weekly gainers of more than 0.45%.

China stocks ended lower Friday, posting weekly losses, as investors locked in profits in consumer and healthcare stocks on concerns over valuations.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.04% to 3,278.00, while the blue-chip CSI300 index lost 1.25%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.9% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.721%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 23 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:36am EDT142.49+0.49+0.35%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:36am EDT319.90-0.73-0.23%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,375.25+4.35+0.32%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,516.59+42.32+0.18%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,918.78+132.65+0.54%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:21am EDT6,373.70-10.00-0.16%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,360.81+5.76+0.24%
.SETISET Composite Index22 Oct 20201,213.61-2.87-0.24%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,112.19+20.37+0.40%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,484.06+139.43+2.20%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,278.00-34.50-1.04%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:13am EDT40,685.50+127.01+0.31%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,494.64-4.16-0.28%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index22 Oct 2020262.17+1.84+0.71%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

