Australian shares finished lower Friday with sentiment taking a hit from a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.5% lower at 6,176.80. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.4% lower to 12,433.16 ahead of election results Saturday.

Japan’s Nikkei share average fell Friday as new coronavirus curbs in Europe dimmed hopes of a Fassst global economic recovery.

The benchmark Nikkei share average dropped 0.41% to 23,410.63. The broader Topix lost 0.86% to 1,617.69. On the week, the Nikkei was down 0.89% and the Topix lost 1.8%.

China stocks were little changed Friday but posted a wkly gainers, buoyed by fresh policy support and upbeat data that pointed to an economic recovery from the COVID-19 chaos.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,791.68, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% at 3,336.36.

The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext slipped 0.5%, while the STAR50 fell 1.1%.

On the week, the CSI300 gained 2.4% and logged its 3rd straight weekly gainer, while SSEC was up 2%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:42am EDT 141.91 -1.22 -0.85% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:42am EDT 316.39 +3.86 +1.24% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:59am EDT 1,355.11 +9.81 +0.73% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,410.63 -96.60 -0.41% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:09am EDT 24,386.79 +228.25 +0.94% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:56am EDT 6,385.00 -29.20 -0.46% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,341.53 -19.68 -0.83% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:50am EDT 1,233.68 -9.28 -0.75% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,103.41 -1.74 -0.03% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,898.47 -39.86 -0.67% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,336.36 +4.18 +0.13% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:15am EDT 39,982.98 +254.57 +0.64% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,503.84 -10.11 -0.67% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 15 Oct 2020 260.48 +0.69 +0.27%

