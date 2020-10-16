Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
Australian shares finished lower Friday with sentiment taking a hit from a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.5% lower at 6,176.80. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.4% lower to 12,433.16 ahead of election results Saturday.
Japan’s Nikkei share average fell Friday as new coronavirus curbs in Europe dimmed hopes of a Fassst global economic recovery.
The benchmark Nikkei share average dropped 0.41% to 23,410.63. The broader Topix lost 0.86% to 1,617.69. On the week, the Nikkei was down 0.89% and the Topix lost 1.8%.
China stocks were little changed Friday but posted a wkly gainers, buoyed by fresh policy support and upbeat data that pointed to an economic recovery from the COVID-19 chaos.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,791.68, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% at 3,336.36.
The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext slipped 0.5%, while the STAR50 fell 1.1%.
On the week, the CSI300 gained 2.4% and logged its 3rd straight weekly gainer, while SSEC was up 2%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 16 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:42am EDT
|141.91
|-1.22
|-0.85%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:42am EDT
|316.39
|+3.86
|+1.24%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:59am EDT
|1,355.11
|+9.81
|+0.73%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,410.63
|-96.60
|-0.41%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:09am EDT
|24,386.79
|+228.25
|+0.94%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:56am EDT
|6,385.00
|-29.20
|-0.46%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,341.53
|-19.68
|-0.83%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:50am EDT
|1,233.68
|-9.28
|-0.75%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,103.41
|-1.74
|-0.03%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,898.47
|-39.86
|-0.67%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,336.36
|+4.18
|+0.13%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:15am EDT
|39,982.98
|+254.57
|+0.64%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,503.84
|-10.11
|-0.67%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|15 Oct 2020
|260.48
|+0.69
|+0.27%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Sitting on a Cash Pile 6.0? Blue Denim is Iconic - October 16, 2020
- The Shift from Growth to Value, When? - October 16, 2020
- Americans Continue to Buy Guns in Record Numbers - October 16, 2020