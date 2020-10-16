Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

By on

Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Australian shares finished lower Friday with sentiment taking a hit from a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.5% lower at 6,176.80. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.4% lower to 12,433.16 ahead of election results Saturday.

Japan’s Nikkei share average fell Friday as new coronavirus curbs in Europe dimmed hopes of a Fassst global economic recovery.

The benchmark Nikkei share average dropped 0.41% to 23,410.63. The broader Topix lost 0.86% to 1,617.69. On the week, the Nikkei was down 0.89% and the Topix lost 1.8%.

China stocks were little changed Friday but posted a wkly gainers, buoyed by fresh policy support and upbeat data that pointed to an economic recovery from the COVID-19 chaos.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,791.68, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% at 3,336.36.

The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext slipped 0.5%, while the STAR50 fell 1.1%.

On the week, the CSI300 gained 2.4% and logged its 3rd straight weekly gainer, while SSEC was up 2%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:42am EDT141.91-1.22-0.85%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:42am EDT316.39+3.86+1.24%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:59am EDT1,355.11+9.81+0.73%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,410.63-96.60-0.41%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:09am EDT24,386.79+228.25+0.94%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:56am EDT6,385.00-29.20-0.46%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,341.53-19.68-0.83%
.SETISET Composite Index5:50am EDT1,233.68-9.28-0.75%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,103.41-1.74-0.03%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,898.47-39.86-0.67%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,336.36+4.18+0.13%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:15am EDT39,982.98+254.57+0.64%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,503.84-10.11-0.67%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index15 Oct 2020260.48+0.69+0.27%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , ,

Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  3. Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  4. Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific