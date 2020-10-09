Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
Australian shares posted their best wk in 6 months Friday, capping an eventful week that saw the government pledge billions to pull the economy out of recession.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed unchanged at 6,102.2 after flitting between small gains and losses throughout the session. On the wk, it added 5.4%.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed 0.4% to 12,280.54, extending gainers to an 8th session and posting a record closing high. On the wk, the index added 3.9%
Japanese stocks were on pace for their biggest weekly gainer in 2 months Friday, on hopes of more stimulus in the United States, even though some investors doubted the chances of a deal in the run up to the Presidential election.
The Nikkei 225 Index slipped 0.07% to 23,629.73 by 0158 GMT Friday. On the wk, the Nikkei added 2.6%, marking its largest gainer since the week ended 14 Aug. 14.
The broader TOPIX fell 0.43% to 1,648.30. On the wk, the TOPIX was up 2.4%.
China shares rose Friday as Mainland markets reopened after an extended national holiday, with investors taking reassurance from positive economic data and indications of a rebound in tourism and consumption over the week-long holiday break.
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.89% at 3,278.83.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.32%, with the consumer staples sector adding 2.66%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 9 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:38am EDT
|144.49
|-0.67
|-0.46%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:38am EDT
|312.14
|-1.38
|-0.44%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|8:18am EDT
|1,372.76
|+4.61
|+0.34%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,619.69
|-27.38
|-0.12%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,119.13
|-74.22
|-0.31%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:07am EDT
|6,312.50
|+6.70
|+0.11%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|8 Oct 2020
|2,391.96
|+5.02
|+0.21%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:58am EDT
|1,267.14
|-7.69
|-0.60%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,053.66
|+14.52
|+0.29%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,931.61
|-11.05
|-0.19%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,272.08
|+54.02
|+1.68%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:21am EDT
|40,509.49
|+326.82
|+0.81%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,530.35
|+10.92
|+0.72%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|8 Oct 2020
|257.20
|+2.78
|+1.09%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
