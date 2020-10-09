Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Australian shares posted their best wk in 6 months Friday, capping an eventful week that saw the government pledge billions to pull the economy out of recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed unchanged at 6,102.2 after flitting between small gains and losses throughout the session. On the wk, it added 5.4%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed 0.4% to 12,280.54, extending gainers to an 8th session and posting a record closing high. On the wk, the index added 3.9%

Japanese stocks were on pace for their biggest weekly gainer in 2 months Friday, on hopes of more stimulus in the United States, even though some investors doubted the chances of a deal in the run up to the Presidential election.

The Nikkei 225 Index slipped 0.07% to 23,629.73 by 0158 GMT Friday. On the wk, the Nikkei added 2.6%, marking its largest gainer since the week ended 14 Aug. 14.

The broader TOPIX fell 0.43% to 1,648.30. On the wk, the TOPIX was up 2.4%.

China shares rose Friday as Mainland markets reopened after an extended national holiday, with investors taking reassurance from positive economic data and indications of a rebound in tourism and consumption over the week-long holiday break.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.89% at 3,278.83.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.32%, with the consumer staples sector adding 2.66%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:38am EDT 144.49 -0.67 -0.46% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:38am EDT 312.14 -1.38 -0.44% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 8:18am EDT 1,372.76 +4.61 +0.34% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,619.69 -27.38 -0.12% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,119.13 -74.22 -0.31% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:07am EDT 6,312.50 +6.70 +0.11% .KS11 KOSPI Index 8 Oct 2020 2,391.96 +5.02 +0.21% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:58am EDT 1,267.14 -7.69 -0.60% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,053.66 +14.52 +0.29% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,931.61 -11.05 -0.19% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,272.08 +54.02 +1.68% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 8:21am EDT 40,509.49 +326.82 +0.81% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,530.35 +10.92 +0.72% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 8 Oct 2020 257.20 +2.78 +1.09%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!