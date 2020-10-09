Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares posted their best wk in 6 months Friday, capping an eventful week that saw the government pledge billions to pull the economy out of recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed unchanged at 6,102.2 after flitting between small gains and losses throughout the session. On the wk, it added 5.4%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed 0.4% to 12,280.54, extending gainers to an 8th session and posting a record closing high. On the wk, the index added 3.9%

Japanese stocks were on pace for their biggest weekly gainer in 2 months Friday, on hopes of more stimulus in the United States, even though some investors doubted the chances of a deal in the run up to the Presidential election.

The Nikkei 225 Index slipped 0.07% to 23,629.73 by 0158 GMT Friday. On the wk, the Nikkei added 2.6%, marking its largest gainer since the week ended 14 Aug. 14.

The broader TOPIX fell 0.43% to 1,648.30. On the wk, the TOPIX was up 2.4%.

China shares rose Friday as Mainland markets reopened after an extended national holiday, with investors taking reassurance from positive economic data and indications of a rebound in tourism and consumption over the week-long holiday break.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.89% at 3,278.83.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.32%, with the consumer staples sector adding 2.66%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:38am EDT144.49-0.67-0.46%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:38am EDT312.14-1.38-0.44%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index8:18am EDT1,372.76+4.61+0.34%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,619.69-27.38-0.12%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,119.13-74.22-0.31%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:07am EDT6,312.50+6.70+0.11%
.KS11KOSPI Index8 Oct 20202,391.96+5.02+0.21%
.SETISET Composite Index5:58am EDT1,267.14-7.69-0.60%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,053.66+14.52+0.29%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,931.61-11.05-0.19%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,272.08+54.02+1.68%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:21am EDT40,509.49+326.82+0.81%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,530.35+10.92+0.72%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index8 Oct 2020257.20+2.78+1.09%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

