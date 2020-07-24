Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#world #stock #markets #coronavirus #AsiaPacific
China stocks fell Friday to finish the week lower.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 4.4% to 4,505.59, while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 3.9% to 3,196.77.
The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext slumped 6.1%, while the newly-launched STAR 50 index dove 7%.
Australian shares closed lower Friday, led by tech stocks after Wall Street’s decline overnight sparked a similar reaction domestically, while indications of a worsening C-19 coronavirus chaos added to the gloom.
The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 1.16% down to 6,024.0, following a 0.3% gainer Thursday. On a weekly basis, the benchmark fell 0.2%.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,636.3.
The Japanese market was closed for a holiday.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 24 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:38am EDT
|137.84
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:39am EDT
|303.45
|-9.89
|-3.16%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:49am EDT
|1,267.35
|-2.85
|-0.22%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|22 Jul 2020
|22,751.61
|-132.61
|-0.58%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,705.33
|-557.67
|-2.21%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:01am EDT
|6,148.00
|-65.90
|-1.06%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,200.44
|-15.75
|-0.71%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:50am EDT
|1,340.92
|-18.73
|-1.38%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,082.99
|-62.02
|-1.21%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,003.26
|-25.75
|-0.43%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,196.77
|-128.34
|-3.86%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:04am EDT
|38,128.90
|-11.57
|-0.03%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,589.61
|-16.81
|-1.05%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|23 Jul 2020
|203.49
|-10.54
|-4.92%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Will Not Design Supercars for Women - July 25, 2020
- Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Welcomes Back Guests Officially on 29 July - July 25, 2020
- The Benefits of Eating Organic Foods - July 25, 2020