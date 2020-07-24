Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#world #stock #markets #coronavirus #AsiaPacific

China stocks fell Friday to finish the week lower.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 4.4% to 4,505.59, while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 3.9% to 3,196.77.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext slumped 6.1%, while the newly-launched STAR 50 index dove 7%.

Australian shares closed lower Friday, led by tech stocks after Wall Street’s decline overnight sparked a similar reaction domestically, while indications of a worsening C-19 coronavirus chaos added to the gloom.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 1.16% down to 6,024.0, following a 0.3% gainer Thursday. On a weekly basis, the benchmark fell 0.2%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,636.3.

The Japanese market was closed for a holiday.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:38am EDT 137.84 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:39am EDT 303.45 -9.89 -3.16% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:49am EDT 1,267.35 -2.85 -0.22% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 22 Jul 2020 22,751.61 -132.61 -0.58% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,705.33 -557.67 -2.21% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:01am EDT 6,148.00 -65.90 -1.06% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,200.44 -15.75 -0.71% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:50am EDT 1,340.92 -18.73 -1.38% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,082.99 -62.02 -1.21% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,003.26 -25.75 -0.43% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,196.77 -128.34 -3.86% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:04am EDT 38,128.90 -11.57 -0.03% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,589.61 -16.81 -1.05% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 23 Jul 2020 203.49 -10.54 -4.92%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!