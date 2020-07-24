Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

 China stocks fell Friday to finish the week lower.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 4.4% to 4,505.59, while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 3.9% to 3,196.77.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext slumped 6.1%, while the newly-launched STAR 50 index dove 7%.

Australian shares closed lower Friday, led by tech stocks after Wall Street’s decline overnight sparked a similar reaction domestically, while indications of a worsening C-19 coronavirus chaos added to the gloom.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 1.16% down to 6,024.0, following a 0.3% gainer Thursday. On a weekly basis, the benchmark fell 0.2%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,636.3.

The Japanese market was closed for a holiday.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:38am EDT137.84+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:39am EDT303.45-9.89-3.16%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:49am EDT1,267.35-2.85-0.22%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 22522 Jul 202022,751.61-132.61-0.58%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,705.33-557.67-2.21%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:01am EDT6,148.00-65.90-1.06%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,200.44-15.75-0.71%
.SETISET Composite Index5:50am EDT1,340.92-18.73-1.38%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,082.99-62.02-1.21%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,003.26-25.75-0.43%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,196.77-128.34-3.86%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:04am EDT38,128.90-11.57-0.03%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,589.61-16.81-1.05%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index23 Jul 2020203.49-10.54-4.92%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

