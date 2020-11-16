Freedom Vs ‘Pandemic’ Fear Mongering

#freedom #fear #anxiety #propaganda #virus #COVID #AI #public #health #ThePeople #reason #love #chaos

“Unless The People are terrified, they will not agree to freedom-robbing edicts from political tyrants“– Paul Ebeling

There is a school of research within public health on how to frighten people, known as “fear appeal”

Fear appeal is based on the premise that to successfully implement a public health measure, you must 1st highlight a threat. And, to work, the threat must be made personal, so that people fear for their personal safety

Next, you give people something immediate to do that will set them on the path of cooperating with the plan in its entirety. Examples during the COVID ‘pandemic’ include not leaving your house, wearing a mask, staying 6 ft apart, closing certain businesses and keeping children home from school. In the future, we can expect to be told we must get vaccinated and digitally tracked before we can resume life as normal

By adding confusion to the mix, you can bring an individual from fear to anxiety, a state of confusion in which you can no longer think logically. In this state, The People are more easily manipulated

Eventually, when the fear and anxiety are great enough, desperation sets in, at which point people are willing to do just about anything to get relief

Dr. Peter Breggin, a psychiatrist, has written more than a dozen bestselling books on psychiatry and the drug industry. He’s frequently referred to as “the conscience of psychiatry” because he was able to successfully reform the psychiatric profession, abolishing lobotomies and other harmful experimental psychosurgeries.

This past year, he’s homed in on COVID and the fears around it. He also started researching the history of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, learning more than he bargained for in the process.

“He just looked like this kindly gentleman, until I started to listen to what he was saying and to look into what he was doing,” Dr. Breggin says. “In early April, [my wife] Ginger brought this scientific article to me and said, ‘Honey, this looks like it’s impossible, it’s fake or something.’

“It was a 2015 article by a big team from North Carolina led by Ralph Baric, He’s the final author on it and the power behind it, although the lead author is Vineet D. Menachery. This article is talking about making a coronavirus that’s going to be a new epidemic agent. They’re talking about it. They’ve actually accomplished it, and it’s a SARS coronavirus.

“It is a virus that will infect the lungs that comes from bats … And they are checking it out and they find that it will infect human lung epithelium. They give it to mice and the older mice are getting very sick and ones that are compromised die.

“It sounds … [like] the precursor of SARS-CoV-2. They even tried, by the way, to make a vaccine for it and they couldn’t. And I’m thinking, ‘My God, what’s going on here?’ And then I look down the line of all these authors. There are [two] Chinese names there … and they list themselves as being from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“And then I look who’s funding it. Well, China is funding it. And Fauci is funding it from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. I’m thinking to myself, ‘My God, we’re giving the Chinese a biomedical weapon’ … The 2 Chinese authors turn out to be two of the very, very top Chinese people in this, what is essentially a military lab. The Wuhan Institute, nothing like that is anything but military in China.”

Dr. Breggin shared the information with someone close to President Trump, and 3 days after sharing this finding, the President canceled the US-Chinese research collaboration that was working on coronavirus gain-of-function research.

However, Dr. Fauci quickly took hold of the American research efforts and in October 2020 injected additional funding. Some of that funding will surely still end up in China by way of the EcoHealth Alliance, which for years has subcontracted research work to the Wuhan Institute. Dr. Fauci also gave additional money to the University of Texas.

“So, I am looking at this network of connections with China. They list them all. We have a blog out about that too now. And I realized there’s nothing stopping Fauci. Absolutely nothing is stopping him. He is going to carry on his assault on the world. And Fauci knew that the Wuhan Institute was unsafe.”

Dr. Breggin delves into some of the backstory that helps explain what’s been happening.

In Y 2014, then-President Hussein Obama called for a moratorium on gain-of-function research [making harmless viruses virulent] in the US.

He did not, however, mention collaborations with the CCP. To get around Obama’s moratorium, Dr. Fauci outsourced the gain-of-function research to the Wuhan Institute.

Based on the evidence, which Breggin details in a recent report featured in “Fauci’s Treacherous Ties to China and Globalists,” Dr. Fauci appears to play an important role in the global takeover by technocrats.

Technocracy is an economic system in which the world is ruled not by democratically elected politicians but by technocrats, a conglomerate of ultra-wealthy elites, scientists and technicians whose aim is to rule the global population and the allocation of resources through the use of technology.

“What an odd name: Fear appeal. It’s a euphemism for scaring people to death. That’s how you ‘appeal’ to them. And it’s a very long standing [field of research].

“The particular article [Ginger and I] studied together made several points. It said, first, you have to not only create something or have something that people are afraid of in order to get your public health measures imposed, but you have to make it personal to them, you have to make them afraid personally.

“Then you have to give them something immediate to do to begin cooperating with the plans that you have. We have many examples of that. Things to immediately do [are]: Don’t leave the house; wear a mask; stay 6 feet apart; start closing down businesses and so on. Don’t let your kids go to school and on and on …

“That got me into looking more deeply at the whole question of public health. And public health, sad to say, is essentially a totalitarian model. It does not raise issues of collateral damage, it doesn’t raise issues of the Bill of Rights, the constitution, of liberty, the right to people to die with their boots on, the American tradition of individuals and their own communities making decisions.

“There is no such concept. It starts with the assumption that what public health officials think is true and must be applied regardless of the context. And we see this with this globalism.

“It does not matter whether you’re working in Africa or in Communist China, North Vietnam or America, these are the principles, they’re about politics above everything. It’s quite astounding. So, [public health] became something that was perfectly usable by the most extreme totalitarianism …

“At the top is extraordinarily wealthy and powerful people and organizations. I see it as a kind of a cooperative but competing group that welcomed Communist China, which shows how little these people — like Fauci and the World Bank and our governments in the Western world —worry about anything except wealth and power.

“Once they invited Communist China into this circle, China became a big, big player along these world predators and let each other be. Until Trump came along, no major figure stood up and said, ‘No, no, we’re going to go back to the [way things were].”

Fear is 1 of the most powerful motivating emotions for individuals, and the single most powerful intervention capable of controlling an entire population. It’s certainly hard to miss that fear has been used to control the masses during the COVID chaos.

By adding confusion to the mix, you can bring an individual from fear to anxiety, a state of confusion in which The People cannot think straight anymore.

Governments now have access to very sophisticated technologies, including AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning, which is being used for all it is worth to drive this fear propaganda. The end goal is to push us into a state of helplessness, so that they can come in and “rescue” us. For decades, Breggin has studied learned helplessness and its remedies.

“When we’re born, we’re fundamentally helpless. All we can do to be taken care of is to express pain, we can cry, we can wiggle, we can express suffering. But we have no ability to take control of the environment other than by hopefully attracting our caregivers that cuddle us or look for a thorn in the side or whatever.

And that remains an aspect of humanity. That never leaves us. All of us can at some point be made to feel helpless again. And when we feel helpless, we become like the infant. We feel we have to be saved, basically. We look to other people, we look to drugs, alcohol, we look to authoritarian religions, we look to leaders of all kinds.”

By adding confusion to the mix, they can bring an individual from fear to anxiety, a state of confusion in which 1 cannot think straight anymore. One of the characteristics of a panic attack or an anxiety attack is the loss of the ability to think. A person becomes helpless and confused. Eventually, desperation sets in, at which point people are willing to do just about anything to get relief.

“So this, folks, is a web of fear. It’s all about scaring us, confusing us, making us helpless. I recently wrote a chapter that I may or may not put it in the book about my 85 years of looking at fear, because I was alive during World War II. I went down to the beach when I was 4 or 5 years old and would find remnants of our sailors’ life rafts where they sunk right off the water’s edge.

“We were afraid of bombs called blockbusters, we hid under the tables and chairs and whatever we could find in school desks for fear of blockbusters. I went through the horrors of the polio [epidemic]. My closest friend died of polio two days after I was wrestling with him. I know fear, I know epidemics … the Vietnam War … 9/11.

“And never until Fauci … have I seen leaders say ‘Be afraid.’ I couldn’t believe it when they found a comment made in private by Trump that he wanted to reassure and not scare the people. That was his supposed villainousness not wanting to scare people.

“That’s what Roosevelt did, that’s what every single person has done in great moments of crisis they said ‘Let us not be afraid,’ because we all know that a country that is unafraid and is doing as much of its normal activity as possible, is the strongest possible country.

“That’s an actual public health principle — that we function best when we are living a normal life, unafraid, and we have ideals and goals like American liberty and freedom to strive for.”

The Biology of Fear

The Big Q: What happens in your body when you experience fear?

The Big A: It literally scrambles our brains.

The good news is we have the power to control our mind and to calm down. The bad news is The People do not think they have any control over their mind.

“Anxiety overwhelms us, it makes us stupid, it makes us desperately want somebody to take over. But what we need is somebody who says you don’t have anything to fear, the anxiety won’t kill you; [someone who] will calm you down and tell you everything’s going to be fine, you don’t have to be helpless.

“But we are getting the exact opposite message from Biden and Fauci … The pharmaceutical industry and the very wealthy need this fear because they’re making a fortune on this fear … getting all their drugs and vaccines ready.”

Realizing the depth of the scientific corruption was part of why Dr. Breggin and his wife decided to take on this new field of investigation.

“We knew we had the research expertise and the scientific expertise. And I’ve got so many published books and scientific articles that I don’t think anybody can doubt I’m a researcher and a scientist.

“It was so mind-blowing to see the degree of corruption. I actually imagined standing in front of God, explaining why I didn’t do anything. That didn’t fly very well. I think the best antidote to looking at all this corruption is, first of all, to know this world has always been a corrupt place …

So, we need to learn to keep our own free will intact, and to love. We need reason and love. We can reason, we can love and respect the liberty of other people. Those are my three key words in life: Reason, love and liberty … You want to overcome your helplessness, [and you] do that with reason.”

Educating and supporting others are strategies that can be helpful. Investigate things for ourselves, and then share what we have learned with others. And that is why I have been researching and writing about this since the China Act of War Virus and Dr. Fauci attacked The People.

The way out of helplessness is to be of service to others, to contribute in some way.

As noted by Dr. Breggin: “We need to buckle up at this point and really see ourselves as an example of succeeding in the face of all this, and to spread it however far and wide we can … We weren’t promised an easy life.

“There’s just no place that I know of that is a mammoth promise of an easy life. Life is difficult. Right now, I think the single most important thing is not the virus, it’s saving freedom in America.

One of the things I want to say to the progressive, most are idealists, most of would like to see the improvement of mankind. But that is not what’s going on in the world right now …

It is not about being a conservative, it is not about being a progressive. “We are dealing with international predators that are just as happy to work with Iran, or North Korea, or North Vietnam or China. They are only interested in wealth and power. They have no real deep commitment to progressivism or capitalism. And … they haven’t got the slightest interest in free enterprise. Bill Gates is not a figure of free enterprise.

“You got to get this straight. These people are not for liberty. This entire powerful international movement that I’m calling predatory globalists are motivated by wealth and power. They have reached the pinnacles of power, which are always corrupting.

” This is power beyond imagination. They are not wedded to anything except power and wealth. Wealth is a way to [power] and they’re using technocrats to do this.” The most important thing now is to recognize that what we are facing is an acute challenge to our society, our culture, that must be faced head-on. We need to aid our fellow human beings as best as we can with information, knowledge, that the MSM is not telling them.

The MSM (mainstream media) are a huge part of the problem, because they are a tool to implement the technocrats’ agenda.

So, stay tuned in to this Health column and seek out other channels of information, most of which are becoming more censored and harder to find

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!