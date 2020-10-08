FRANKEL and KINGMAN in Demand at Tattersalls

Day 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 1 saw three yearlings by FRANKEL and KINGMAN break the million guineas barrier yesterday.

A KINGMAN colt out of Galicuix, dam of 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold, topped the day’s proceedings at 2,700,000gns when purchased by Oliver St Lawrence for the family of Sheikh Nasser Al Khalifa. The price is the highest sum given for a yearling In Europe or North America this year. The colt was bred by Colin Murfitt and consigned by Houghton Bloodstock and represented the best ever auction result for both parties. Oliver St Lawrence commented: “His appeal lay in the all the obvious things – he was a lovely mover, had presence, and he’s a half-brother to a 2000

Guineas winner. He’s a Classic prospect, a horse for whom his three-year-old career will be all important, and hopefully he can become a stallion and earn the money back.”

Godolphin were responsible for purchasing two FRANKEL yearlings over the million guineas level. The first was a full brother to multiple Group winner Elarqam, out of outstanding racemare Attraction. The colt, bred by the late Duke of Roxburghe, sold for 1,100,000gns after agent Anthony Stroud brought the hammer down. Chris Gillon, manager of Floors Stud said: ” “He was a fantastic individual and his page stood out. We had a lot of interest in him from the moment he arrived here. Attraction is back at the stud and in foal to KINGMAN with a filly, which is really exciting to keep the line going. The late Duke saw the FRANKEL as a foal and loved him, and it was generally agreed he was the nicest

foal we had seen. He’s probably the best Attraction has had so far; he was nice-looking with a good walk and a real good head.”



Anthony Stroud, again acting on behalf of Godolphin, went to 2,000,000gns for a half-sister to Derby winner Golden Horn. The FRANKEL filly, out of Fleche d’Or, was bred by Harry McCalmont’s Norelands Stud. McCalmont commented: “She’s a queen, a beautiful filly, and we were very much in two minds about whether to sell her. We would have been happy to keep her. Let’s hope she proves as good as her full-brother for Sheikh Mohammed – it’s a great result for the farm.”​

Following his sale-topping £450,000 yearling at last Week’s Goffs Orby sale OASIS DREAM had another good result yesterday with his daughter out of Group winner Divine reaching 210,000gns when US-based agent Ben McElroy made the decisive bid.