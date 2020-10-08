Four Vietnamese Hotels Land on Condé Nast Traveler’s “Top in Asia” List

Four Vietnamese hotels have won coveted spots in the Condé Nast Traveler 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, with Azerai La Residence, Hue and Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi leading the way, placing No. 9 and No. 11, respectively, in the “Top 20 Hotels in Asia” category.

Azerai La Residence, Hue landed in the Top 10 for the second straight year, climbing one spot from 2019. Its placement marked the seventh time this decade that the hotel has made the prestigious “best-of” travel list. Metropole Hanoi has been included nine times since 2011.

“To be considered by the travel-savvy readers of Condé Nast Traveler as Vietnam’s top hotel, and among the best in Asia, is a tremendous honor, and it shows us that guests have taken to heart our attentive, personal service and our stylish surroundings, including our unbeatable location on the Perfume River and our proximity to Hue’s many famous historic sites,” said Azerai La Residence, Hue General Manager Phan Trong Minh.

“We are delighted to have been recognized once again by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler, and we look forward to delivering an even greater level of luxury to our guests, including those who enjoy visiting our award-winning restaurants and spa,” said Metropole Hanoi General Manager William Haandrikman.

JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi and InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 rounded out this year’s list of top hotels in Vietnam.

Azerai La Residence, Hue, which is part of hotelier Adrian Zecha’s growing brand, has won wide-ranging international acclaim in recent years, including being featured last August as one of the “World’s 100 Greatest Places” by Time magazine. The brand is set to launch Azerai Ke Ga Bay, its first beach resort, in southeastern Vietnam later this month.

Metropole Hanoi is one of Vietnam’s most storied hotels, steeped in more than 120 years of history, and has long been the hotel of choice among visiting royalty, heads of state, foreign dignitaries, celebrities, and others. Earlier this year, Metropole Hanoi was awarded a 5-Star rating—the top level of recognition—from Forbes Travel Guide, one of only two properties in Vietnam to receive this exclusive distinction.

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers worldwide submitted tens of thousands of ratings and comments that formed the basis for selecting the 2020 winners, the magazine said.

“In this most unusual of years, our readers’ votes carry even greater weight, because they show what matters most at a time when people aren’t able to travel the way they want to,” Condé Nast Traveler said.

The results were announced globally online on October 6 and will be highlighted in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards and Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards are widely considered to be the two most important awards lists for hotels worldwide.

Azerai La Residence, Hue

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi