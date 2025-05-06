Founders Pitching and Power Networking with SEA Region Decision Markers

​A premium event exclusively for CEOs, Founders & Investors in ASEAN REGION

​​Join us at FACE, a premium event exclusively for decision-makers in the SEA Region, in collaboration with the ASEAN Economic Forum. This edition of FACE is also partnering with multi-chambers, including the Swiss Chamber, British Chamber, New Zealand Chamber, and Sweden Chamber and Thaiger news.

​​This event is designed for founders, CEOs to network and present their businesses to a distinguished audience of investors, VCs, fellow founders, CEOs, and angel investors.

​This time FACE quarterly event, inspired by Jaws, features three thrilling episodes.

​​ Date – Friday, May 9, 2025

​​Venue – The St. Regis (Bangkok)

​​Ep 1 : Swim with the Sharks (VIP Exclusive)

​​6:30 PM – 7:00 PM | VIP Lounge: “Swim with the Sharks”

​​An exclusive networking session where sharks and industry heavyweights gather over canapés and bubbles

​​By invitation only for:

​​FACE Members

​​Sponsors

​​VIP Guests

​​Judges

​​Multichamber & ASEAN Economic Forum Representatives

​​Warning: The sharks are circling with canapés and bubbles in hand

​​Ep 2 : Shark Tank Meets American Idol (Pitching Event)

​​7:30 PM – 9:30 PM | The Main Stage

​​The ultimate showdown where fearless startups pitch their groundbreaking ideas to a panel of hungry sharks (aka judges and investors).

​​Pitching Schedule:

​​7:30 PM – 8:15 PM | First Pitching Session (The hunt begins.)

​​8:15 PM – 8:30 PM | Intermission (Catch your breath, grab a drink, and connect.)

​​8:30 PM – 9:15 PM | Final Pitching Session (The sharks are closing in.)

​​9:15 PM – 9:30 PM | Closing Remarks & Winner Announcement

​​Audience votes will decide the best pitch!

​​Ep 3 : The Happy Ending (Exclusive After-Party)

​​9:30 PM – Late | After-Party: “The Happy Ending”

​​After the blood, sweat, and hustle, it’s time to celebrate! Join us for an unforgettable night of:

​​Cocktails & Conversations

​​Beats & Vibes

​​High-Value Networking

​​Because every great story deserves a happy ending.

​​🎟 TICKET OPTIONS (Prices increase April 11 & April 18)

​​FACE MEMBERS | DATES & PRICE

​​Until Apr 11 – early birds sales | 1,000 THB

​​Until Apr 25 – pre sales | 1,300 THB

​​May 2 |1,500 THB

​​MEMBER-ONLY PERKS:

​​• Pre-Event Business Matching (Priority 1:1 introductions)

​​• VIP Bubble Lounge Access (30 mins + champagne)

​​• 2x After-Party Tickets (Extra 2,000 THB value)

​​• 2-Hour Free Flow

​​• Canapés

​​ NON-MEMBERS | DATES & PRICE

​​Until Apr 11 | 1,300 THB

​​Apr 25 | 1,500 THB

​​May 2 | 2,000 THB INCLUDES:

​​• 2-Hour Free Flow

​​• Canapés

​​• 1 After-Party Ticket

​​FACE Event Sponsor Spotlight

​​Dolphin Tier Sponsor: Knights Vault – Knightsbridge SuperApp

Where tech meets finance. The Knightsbridge SuperApp revolutionizes your digital experience with seamless financial services, including crypto transactions, cross-border payments, and even asset tokenization for real estate, art, and more.

​​Download now: Knights Vault on Google Play

​​Goldfish Tier Sponsor: Henry’s Collection

Since 2003, Henry’s Collection has redefined luxury menswear by merging timeless elegance with modern sophistication. Present in over 14 countries, their suits are more than just garments—they’re a mindset. Precision-crafted from the finest materials, each piece exudes confidence, ambition, and classic tailoring.

Discover the collection: henry-collection

​​Community Partners

We’re honored to have the support of:

Ecox, ASEAN Economic Forum, British Chamber of Commerce Thailand, Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, Swiss Chamber of Commerce Thailand, and New Zealand Chamber of Commerce Thailand.

​​Media Partners

Shoutout to our media powerhouses: Thaiger News, Asia Media Group, and Live Trading News—amplifying the voices of innovation and entrepreneurship.

​​Drink Sponsor

A huge thank you to FAH MAI Holdings for keeping us refreshed as we mix, mingle, and make deals!

Location

The St. Regis Bangkok

159 Thanon Ratchadamri, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand