Former Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Science Officer Reveals the Truth about Great COVID Hoax

“We cannot have a lethal pandemic stalking the land and not have excess deaths” — Michael Yeadon, PhD
- There are currently no excess deaths while cases increase.
- Data show many deaths, primarily people 45 to 65 anni, with equal distribution between the sexes are mainly due to heart disease, stroke and cancer, which suggests they are excess deaths caused by lack of routine medical care due to the epidemic restrictions
- The PCR test is not a valid diagnostic tool and should not be done on the scale they are now doing it. The high rate of false positives is only fodder for needless fear mongering
- Virtually no one who is asymptomatic has the live virus, but when you run the test at a cycle threshold over 30, meaning you amplify the viral RNA more than 30X, you end up with a positive test even if the virus is inactive and noninfectious
- According to Michael Yeadon, PhD, a former vice-president and chief scientific adviser of the drug company Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), very few people will need the COVID-19 vaccine as the mortality rate is so low and the disease is not causing excess deaths.
