For that Life Changing Luxury Spiritual Experience

The Global Wellness Economy Monitor confirmed that the wellness travel market is now worth $639-B as luxury hotels around the world are offering exclusive enlightening programs with all the comforts of a 5 Star retreat.

Here are 5 of the best ways to get in touch with your inner self while being pampered, as follows:

Grotta Giusti’s “World’s Most Unusual Yoga Offering”

Usually, a vacation in Italy includes lots of wine and pasta. But, Italian Hospitality Collection’s Tuscan property, Grotta Giusti, wants the country to be known for its spirituality too, The historic Tuscan spa retreat is home to an ancient Grott, a thermal cave and underground hot spring lake, which famed composer, Giuseppe Verdi, regarded as “the 8th wonder of the world.” In this ancient wonder, the hotel now offers thermal yoga classes with a qualified instructor. Yoga is practiced in the natural warmth of this underground labyrinth amplifies sensations, aids concentration and raises body temperature while guests benefit from the therapeutic effects of the cave’s thermal vapors. The thermal yoga follows the floating therapy or SCUBA diving, with the once-in-a-lifetime experience topped off with an Ayurvedic Massage.

JW Marriott El Convento Cusco’s Coca Leaf Readings

Peru is known for its spiritual vibe. JW Marriott El Convento Cusco, a 16th-Century convent turned 5 Star hotel, decided to lean into that notion by offering guests the opportunity to have an Andean priest lead a personalized coca leaf readings in the hotel’s colonial courtyard. According to culture and traditions, the session offers a glimpse into your future. There is a translator available to facilitate the experience, during which the shaman throws a handful of coca leaves on a table and tells each guest their fate, inviting them to ask any questions. The session lasts around 10 to 15-mins per person and is complimentary for guests.

Schloss Elmau’s Turtle Spa

Situated in the heart of the Bavarian Alps, Schloss Elmau has been a wellness destination for a long time. But, one offering, in particular, is supposed to be holistically healing. The Turtle Spa promotes “deceleration” in life, is based on a combination of Schloss Elmau’s spa offerings and strategies from traditional Chinese medicine. They address all aspects of life with Qi Gong and Taiji exercises, 5 elements nutrition, European phytotherapy, and aromatherapy to bring life back into balance. The treatments involve various methods such as acupuncture, cupping massage, Japanese meridian therapy, and auricular acupuncture. One is meant to walk away with the “wisdom of the turtle.“

The James’ Four Bodies Wellness

At both The James New York NoMad and The James New York Soho, guests can partake in the unique Four Bodies Wellness program. While guests can access to TV workout sessions, complimentary one-month membership to the INSCAPE app, and in-room TV Kundalini Yoga, you can book one-to-one sessions with various intuitive counselors, including astrology birth chart readings, transformational coaching, tarot reading, hypnosis, reiki healing, and sound healing. These are all available as part of the “Readers on Room Service” menu and will tailor a healing session based on your needs.

Mii Amo’s Interactive Aura

Nestled in the stunning red rocks of Boynton Canyon, home of the world’s most powerful energy vortexes, Mii Amo is a spiritual haven for those seeking rejuvenation of the mind, body, and spirit. While they offer natal birth chart readings with master astrologers, hypnotic past life regression sessions, and personalized intuitive readings, the Interactive Aura Photography is truly a unique treatment. A photo is taken that is said to capture the incredible colors of your aura/energy field. That photo is then analyzed, and the meaning of the colors in your aura are explained as well as the 7 chakras and how the energy flows within your body. The idea is that when you learn to become more aware of your energy field you better balance all areas in your life.

