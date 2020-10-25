Foods That Help Us Look and Feel Younger From the Inside Out

#foods #younger

“Beauty may only be skin deep certain foods can rejuvenate the skin and brain cells to help us look and feel younger from the inside out” — Paul Ebeling

Experts say that our skin, the largest organ of the body, is often the 1st mirror of good or poor internal health.

Smooth, glowing skin reflects inner well-being an dry, flaking skin can indicate nutritional deficiencies, processed foods and sugar are the enemy.

Eating antioxidant rich foods, such as berries, papaya and avocado can help protect the body, including the skin, against free-radical damage and slow down the aging process.

But if you want smooth internally nourished skin try these 5 favorite foods:

Eggs. Organic eggs are a health food, chock full of nutrients such as protein and amino acids that are essential for the maintenance of glowing skin. They are also a good source of B-complex vitamins that are extremely important for the nervous system, good health, stress reduction, and brain function. All the B vitamins benefit, protect, and support the brain.

Salmon. Fatty fish like wild caught salmon contain omega-3 fatty acids that nourish brain cells, and keep skin cancer cells from growing and spreading. Salmon also contains astaxanthin, an antioxidant that keeps the skin looking fresh and youthful. There is growing evidence that omega-3 fats boost memory and cognition and may also protect 1 from Alzheimer’s disease.

Beets. These veggies contain folates that research has shown can reduce the appearance of fine wrinkles by 60%. Beets are also rich in vitamin C which is known for its anti-aging properties.

Beef. Eating too much red meat is not healthy for the heart, but a few servings of grass fed lean beef can do anti-aging wonders. Beef is an excellent source of protein which in turn helps to make the collagen that keeps skin supple and youthful.

Olive Oil. While rich in calories, consuming olive in small quantities can help erase blemishes and wrinkles caused by aging, according to studies. Dermatologists say that it is the vitamin E in olive oil that keeps you looking youthful.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively, Look younger