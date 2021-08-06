25.5 C
Paul Ebeling

Food is for Life, Eat Organic

By Paul Ebeling

#eat #life #food #organic

Eating only organic can be expensive for most people, but not as expensive as Rx medicines” — Paul Ebeling

Some people are a little cautious of the organic produce food found in large regular grocery stores, which you cannot always verify.

Not concerned about putting toxic chemicals into your body, then think about this: methyl iodide used in the production of strawberries is not only a serious health risk for the eater, but also to the people who work in the strawberry fields and to the families who live nearby, they too get sick from it.

We, our earth and the farmers benefit by us shopping at farmer’s markets.  There are farmer’s markets throughout the whole world.

Support your Farmers Market.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

