Food is for Life, Eat Organic

“Eating only organic can be expensive for most people, but not as expensive as Rx medicines” — Paul Ebeling

Some people are a little cautious of the organic produce food found in large regular grocery stores, which you cannot always verify.

Not concerned about putting toxic chemicals into your body, then think about this: methyl iodide used in the production of strawberries is not only a serious health risk for the eater, but also to the people who work in the strawberry fields and to the families who live nearby, they too get sick from it.

We, our earth and the farmers benefit by us shopping at farmer’s markets. There are farmer’s markets throughout the whole world.

Support your Farmers Market.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively