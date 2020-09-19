Focus is on President Trump’s List of High Court Nominees

Focus is on President Trump’s List of High Court Nominees

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87 anni, Friday means President Trump to nominate a 3rd jurist to the US Supreme Court and galvanize support among conservative voters ahead of the Y 2020 Presidential election.

President Trump earlier this month announced a list of 20 potential contenders he would tap when a vacancy on the 9-justice court happened.

The list included Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, as well as many judges who President Trump already has appointed to lower federal courts. Senator Cruz demurred while Senator Cotton ‘cottoned‘ to the idea.

Also on the list were Noel Francisco, who until recently served as tThe Trump Administration’s Top Supreme Court lawyer; Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s attorney general; and Paul Clement, the Top Supreme Court lawyer under former Republican President George W Bush (43) and now 1 of the most prominent private attorneys who argues cases before the justices.

The list brought the number of different potential nominees President Trump said he will consider to 44. Another prominent name on the prior list include Amy Coney, a judge on the Chicago-based 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

When President Trump appoints a successor, the court will have a solid 6-3 conservative majority for a generation to come.

That may well deliver changes long sought by conservatives such as overturning the court’s landmark Y 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The court could also play a pivotal role in deciding any dispute over the Y 2020 election, much as it did in the landmark Y 2000 case of Bush v Gore.

