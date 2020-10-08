Five Vietnamese Resorts Lauded as Asia’s Best by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers

A handful of Vietnamese resorts have clinched spots in the Conde Nast Traveler 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, with The Anam coming in as the highest-ranking Vietnamese resort on the “Top 30 Resorts in Asia” list, closely followed by Banyan Tree Lang Co.

The 12-hectare Anam, an Indochine-era inspired resort with 77 villas and 136 rooms and suites overlooking Long Beach on Cam Ranh peninsula, has landed in the list’s no. 4 spot, scoring a near-perfect 99.41 out of 100 with the prestigious magazine’s readers worldwide.

Banyan Tree Lang Co, a multi-award-winning all-pool villa resort, was the second-highest placed Vietnamese resort on the list, coming in at no. 9 and scoring 99.28. Angsana Lang Co, which features 229 stylish suites, more than 100 of which come with their own private pools overlooking the East Sea, rounded out the list in the 30th spot with a score of 97.9.

“For The Anam to be acclaimed as Vietnam’s top resort and among Asia’s best in arguably the world’s most prestigious travel awards is incredible,” said The Anam’s founder and owner Pham Van Hien. “We’re thrilled Conde Nast Traveler’s readers have recognised Vietnam’s luxury resort landscape on the world stage.”

“That travellers, particularly those who read one of the world’s preeminent travel magazines, have recognised Banyan Tree Lang Co and Angsana Lang Co as among the best in Asia is incredibly exciting and is testament to our efforts to put the overall experience first,” said Adam Calver, Director of Golf and Destination Marketing at Laguna Lang Co.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island also made the cut, securing the list’s 24th and 29th positions respectively.

Since its grand opening in April 2017, The Anam has won a long list of accolades. The resort was named to DestinAsian’s Luxe List and Conde Nast Traveller India’s Hot List during its debut year and also won the ‘Best Overseas Luxury Resort’ award in the Luxury Travel Magazine’s Gold List for 2019.

Banyan Tree Lang Co and Angsana Lang Co, meanwhile, are key components at Laguna Lang Co, one of Vietnam’s most expansive integrated properties. In addition to the resorts, Laguna Lang Co also encompasses Laguna Golf Lang Co, a signature design by UK legend Sir Nick Faldo that is rated as one of Vietnam’s finest golf tests.

Conde Nast Traveler readers cast more than 715,000 votes rating their travel experiences across the globe as part of the magazine’s 33rd annual readers’ choice awards survey.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” said Condé Nast Traveler’s United States editor Jesse Ashlock. “The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

The results were announced globally online on October 6 and will be featured in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions. Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards and Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards are widely deemed to be the two most significant awards lists for hotels worldwide.

About The Anam Cam Ranh

The Anam overlooks 300 metres of beachfront on Vietnam’s scenic Cam Ranh peninsula, which averages more than 300 sunny days per year. With a design inspired by Vietnam’s bygone Indochine era, the luxurious five-star resort boasts 77 villas and 136 rooms and suites. The Anam also features a French-inspired fine dining restaurant, all-day dining restaurant, a Vietnamese restaurant and bar, a classical bar, a beach club, in-room dining, a 10 treatment-room spa, indoor and outdoor movie theatres, three capacious swimming pools, ballroom, conference rooms, recreation and fitness centre, a tennis court, yoga room and deck, kids club, putting green, gift shop and more. The Anam and its team are guided by a “Indochine Charm, Modern Luxury” approach to accommodation, blending colonial-era charm and warm-hearted Vietnamese service with modern comforts and convenience. The name “The Anam” is not a play on Adrian Zecha’s Aman Resorts; rather it refers to “An Nam”, the name of Central Vietnam during the French Indochina era.

About Laguna Lang Co

Laguna Lang Co is one of Asia’s most far-reaching integrated resorts. Unfolding over 280 hectares of prime oceanfront real estate in central Vietnam, the project is already renowned for its two award-winning resorts Banyan Tree and Angsana Lang Co as well as its championship golf course, designed by UK legend Sir Nick Faldo. The project is currently entering an exciting new phase that is likely to earn even more kudos. Expansion over the next few years will see Laguna incorporate an international-scale casino, additional high-quality hotels and real estate components ranging from townhouses to the sumptuous Banyan Tree Residences, a collection of 40 villas laid out on a jungle-clad mountainside at the northern end of the property.