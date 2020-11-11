Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) SF90 Stradale Spider Spotted in Camouflage

#Ferrari #StradaleSpider

$RACE

“I have heard on the ‘jungle telegraph’ that the official reveal is coming later this week, possibly on Thursday, 12 November“– Paul Ebeling

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) fans have something special to look forward. The SF90 Stradale has already been heralded as a great car from Maranello, 1 of the company’s best cars of this modern era.

Now, the Maranello Outfit has added a SF90 Spider version. We have been expecting to see this car, an now it has be spotted in camouflage

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is at, the Key support is at .

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the Y 2020 Q-3 results was at 2:00p GMT / 3:00p CET / 9:00s EST Tuesday, 3 November.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website ( http://corporate.ferrari.com ) for 2 wks after the call.

Ferrari is trading Wednesday at 209.46 in NY. It’s all time high was marked at 213.48 marked intraday Monday, 9 November. All technical indicators are Very Bullish there is Strong support at 184.58, there is no overhead resistance.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. UBS is not calling the stock at 365. And that is higher than our call at 300, so I am reevaluating our number, stay tuned.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share and sided with BAML to 230 long term.

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 209.69.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 230/share short term.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

There is F1 racing in Istanbul, Turkey at the weekend, tune in.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!