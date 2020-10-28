Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Roma Wins This Year’s Production Car Design Award

#Ferrari #Roma #Award

$RACE

The Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Roma has won the Production Cars category of the prestigious Car Design Award. The remote Y 2020 prize-giving ceremony was held Wednesday on the Car Design Award’s YouTube channel.

This award is an acknowledgement of the work of the design teams responsible for the automotive sector’s finest production designs of the yr.

Launched in 1984 by Auto & Design magazine, the Car Design Award is aimed at projects that have contributed to the evolution of car design. This year’s winners were selected by an expert jury of 12 journalists from the leading international car publications.

In assigning the Production Cars to the Ferrari Roma, the jury stated that “The Ferrari design team, led by Flavio Manzoni, did an incredible job with the Roma. This car reinterprets the classical lines of a Gran Turismo car and projects them into the 21st Century thanks to sensual, evocative and cutting-edge design”.

The Ferrari Roma is Maranello’s new 2+ Coupé, a model with sublimely refined, timeless design and all the power and agility required to guarantee a unique driving experience.

Its signature Italian styling is a contemporary reinterpretation of the carefree lifestyle of 1950’s and ‘60’s Rome, from which it takes its evocative name, Roma.

Stylistically, the Ferrari Roma is characterised by clean, symbiotic forms. Its beautifully harmonious proportions and elegantly pure, balanced volumes are very much in line with the Ferrari mid-front-engined grand touring tradition of which the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso is the most iconic example, and from which the car takes its inspiration.

Roma embodies extremely modern design language, which underlines its authentic, refined styling, its sleek lines retain the sporty vocation shared by all Ferraris.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is still overall Bullish, the Key resistance is at 185.99, the Key support is at 175.75.

Our overall technical outlook is Neutral with Bullish bias, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reports earnings for Q-3 on 3 November.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the Y 2020 Q-3 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, 3 November.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website ( http://corporate.ferrari.com ) for 2 wks after the call.

Ferrari is trading Wednesday morning at 178.68, -3.36 in NY. It’s all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term.

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

There is F1 racing this weekend at Imola,Italy, tune in for qualifying Saturday

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!