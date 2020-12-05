Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) New 812 GTS is the ‘most powerful convertible on the market’ (Video)

#Ferrari #Supercar #812GTS #Spider

$RACE

Now, 50yrs after the debut of the 365 GTS4, the Ferrari 812 GTS marks the return of the front-mounted V12 Spider that has played a Key role in the history of the iconic Italian automaker, my 1st 1 was a Y 1964 275 GTS in Fly Yellow!

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has declared that his new Supercar is the ‘most powerful convertible on the market,’ the 812 GTS is a blend of Ferrari’s heritage, elegant design, and racing DNA.

Below is our 1st-look:

The Ferrari 812 GTS looks similar to the 812 Superfast except for its lower stance and a retractable hardtop that can be retracted at 45 mph in 14 secs.

Design-wise, it gets 2 distinctive buttresses beneath which the roof movement mechanism is packed. The entire rear section has been reworked for improved aerodynamic performance.

The 812 GTS’ new forged alloy wheels which are lighter and complement is overall sporty presence.

The GTS 812’s power is the 6.5-liter V12 engine from the 812 Superfast. It develops 789hp 718Nm of torque, and has a 8,900rpm rev limit which allows an uncompromising driving experience.

The V12 is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels. The GTS 812 can do 0-100km/h in under 3 secs and has a Top-speed of 339km/h a bit over 200mph.

The 812 GTS can be customized with lots of extras for the bespoke factory Ferrari experience.

The 812 GTS Spider is an iconic model, carrying the heritage of a front-mounted V12 and setting a new benchmark in terms of performance with a super driving experience.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is at, the Key support is at .

Ferrari finished trading Friday at 210.14 in NY. It’s all time high was marked at 215.48 marked intraday Wednesday, 18 November.

All technical indicators are Bullish to Very Bullish there is Strong support at 199.43, there is Key overhead resistance at 213.12.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. UBS is now calling the stock at 365.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised it call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 211.95.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term , the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 230/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there is no insider selling.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

There is F1 racing this weekend in Bahrain, click here for the schedule and tune in.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!