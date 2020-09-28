Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Latest 1-Off: The Omologata

#Ferrari #Omologata #Superfast #1Off

$RACE

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has a history of creating 1-off models of its existing supercars, and the latest is this Ferrari Omologata based on the 812 Superfast.

The Omologata shares much of its structure with the 812 SF including the 6.5-liter V12 engine. But apart from the headlights and the windshield, the Omologata is a new car visually.

The Ferrari Omologata was built for “a discerning European client” says Ferrari, and is “a car that is equally at ease on the road as it is hitting the apex on the track in the hands of a true gentlemen driver.”

It took Ferrari 2 yrs to conceive and craft the Omologata’s aluminum body. The Omologata is the 10th front-engine V12 1-off Ferrari since the P450 Superfast Aperta in Y 2009 created for Edward Walson.

Headed by Ferrari design boss Flavio Manzoni, the Omologata’s body lines feature smooth volumes and undulating reflections, according to the Italian carmaker.

The car has a flat oval grille and rounded sections over the front fenders. At the back, you get a large rear spoiler to offer better downforce. And yes, it has a vented rear windshield, a tribute to retro sports cars.

The Ferrari Omologata is meant to be driven. Ferrar says the creation is more at home on the racetrack than in a climate-controlled garage.

Without mentioning the performance numbers, its naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 motor is likely good for 789 hp and 530 pound-feet of torque, delivered to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Ferrari has not revealed the cost of this car, but commissioning a 1-off Ferrari is not for the faint of heart.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Bullish, the Key resistance is 183.71, Key support is at 178.06.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, my long term Fibo number, a Key indicator is Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished Friday at 181.45, 1.58 in NY it’s all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term.

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!