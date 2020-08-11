Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) F8 Spider: Fast, Loud, Drivable

#Ferrari #sportscar #F8 #Spider

$RACE

The F8 is Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) newest mid-engine, V8-powered 2-seater. Like its predecessors, the 458 and 488, the F8 experience is close to street-legal driving.

The V8’s power is immediate.

The interior controls are minimalist and logical, defying outdated stereotypes of Italian user-interface design.

The best dual-clutch transmissions means gear changes are smooth and almost imperceptible.

In May 2020, Ferrari hit a market value of $30-B. For a company that makes around 10,000 cars a year, that’s a high valuation, especially during a viral outbreak that has brutalized so many other businesses. That number meant that Ferrari, which became an independent, publicly-traded company in 2015, was more valuable than Ford, GM, or Fiat Chrysler, companies that produce millions of vehicles each year.

That number attests to the power of the Ferrari name. After over 70 yrs in business, and since expanding into branded luxury goods and theme parks, the name is evocative of its history of building the most exclusive version of automotive transportation.

Ferrari plans for its FUV and develops engines to comply with stricter emissions laws, the F8 Spider is evidence that Ferrari’s engineers are still dedicated to building the most powerful, outrageous, technologically impressive cars you can buy in Y 2020.

For the last 40 yrs + Ferrari has manufactured a 2-seater with a V8 engine set in the middle of the car, behind the cockpit.

In chronological order, those cars are: the 308, 328, 348, F355, 360, F430, 458, 488, and now, the F8.

To varying degrees these cars are fast, loud, and conspicuous, but everyday-driveable. The best 1’s provides a driving experience that everyone with an opinion would agree is as much fun as you can have on on an open road.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is light at 188.96, Key Support is at 180.01.

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 182.98, -2.97 Monday in NY, just shy of its intraday all time highs at 189.26 marked on 3 August 2020.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term (after the virus) and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now. The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!