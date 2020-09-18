Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) F1 Team Boss Aims to Bring Back The Scuderia’s Golden Era

#Ferrari #F1 #GoldenEra

Mattia Binotto wants to “duplicate” the lessons he learned during Ferrari’s Golden Era to try and transform The Scuderia’s waning fortunes.

From Y’s 1999-2004, Ferrari were dominant in F1 as they captured 6 constructors’ World Championship titles and the drivers’ crown 5X with Michael Schumacher.

At the time, Mr. Binotto, who had joined the Scuderia as a Test Engine Engineer in Y 1995, was working his way up through the ranks at a team driven by Jean Todt, Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne.

These days, he is the team Boss during a Y 2020 season which is proving to be extreme difficult. Ferrari are 6th in the constructors’ standings, already a 259 pts behind MercedesAMG whom they hoped to challenge this season.

With the Maranello having created a Performance Department in the quest to get themselves back on track, Mr. Binotto intends to call upon everything he learned 20 yrs ago as he strives to drive Ferrari back up F1 performance order.

“I have been a privileged man,” said Mr. Binotto. “I was privileged to see the start of the 2000s with Jean Todt, Ross, Michael Schumacher and all those drivers, the victories we had.

“I think it was important for me in my career because I learned a lot at the time.

“I learned about mentality, the type of mentality you need to win. I think I learned how you need to try to set up a team and now I need to try to duplicate it.

“I think having seen that, it has been a privilege on one side, but it has been very important in my professional career.”

Mr. Binotto said Ferrari’s history, during which several times they have had to fight back from low frames to become winners again, gives him hope that the team can resurrect itself again.

“What I have seen in those 25 years are that there are always moments that can be very difficult,” said Mr. Binotto.

“I think when you have got those times, it is important to stay patient but still determined, try to do well and improve.

“In Formula 1, you can never be self-satisfied, so it’s always a continuous improvement and I think there’s not a single bullet. So what’s important here is to really try to build step by step and I think the objectives should be very challenging.

“I think what we are looking for is not a single victory but to try to create solid foundations for eventually a new cycle. We know it will take time.

“It is a long journey and I think again we are in a clear difficulty at the moment. But I think if you look back at the Ferrari history, there have always been moments of difficulty and we have always somehow got back from them, and I think that is really what we are looking for.”

He is convinced everyone at Ferrari is squarely behind his efforts.

“I have the commitment, the trust and the support of my Top management, which is great,” he added.

“Even more, I think we’ve got the support of the entire team, and I think that as well is important, and having an entire team supporting the values, the vision and objectives is Key.

“How long will it take us to get back? Obviously now we are in a difficult situation at the moment because of the regulations. A lot of components are frozen, limited in the activities we may do in the wind tunnel or simulations.

“So I think 2020 is certainly very difficult, 2021 I hope we can do better than what we are doing today. But I think 2022 will be our most important opportunity.”

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is 190.84, Key support is at 185.39.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here, my Key indicator is Very Bullish, the stock is very oversold.

Ferrari finished Friday at 197.43, -2.71 in NY it’s all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

The Maranello Outfit's shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

There is no F1 race this weekend, the Russian GP is next weekend, tune in,

