Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Electric Power Unit has been Developed within its F1 Racing Program

“Ferrari will not be left behind, the addition of the electric power unit has been developed within the F1 racing program and may be available on the coming FUV” — Paul Ebeling

In a note to clients Monday, Morgan Stanley made the argument that the move to electric power units will be a net positive for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). And maintains a price target of 265.00 on Ferrari’s stock, which currently trades at 184.19/share.

Morgan Stanley’s automotive sector team noted: “The potential savings Ferrari could realize moving from ICE to EV are very significant. We estimate the average Ferrari could reduce cost of power unit from roughly $95k for today ICE car today to $50k for a Ferrari EV. The savings of approximately $45k/unit is worth nearly 1,400 basis points of margin to the company’s sports car business. Applied to our 2022 Ferrari forecast, such margin enhancement would be worth $545m of EBIT and $2.34 to EPS or roughly 50% accretion to our current 2022 EPS forecast.”

I do not believe that Ferrari will be left behind in the addition of the electric power unit, it has been developed within the F1 racing program and may be available on the coming FUV, stay tuned.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Bullish, the Key resistance is 184.75, Key support is at 178.90.

Our overall technical outlook is Neutral with a Bullish bias, a Key indicator is Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished Tuesday at 184.19, -0.71 in NY, and is trading at 185.09 pre-market in NY. It’s all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term.

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

