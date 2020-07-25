Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Welcomes Back Guests Officially on 29 July

#FerrariWorld #AbuDhabi #reopens

The long-anticipated reopening will see all theme park observe stringent C-19 coronavirus chaos precautionary measures.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi announced plans to reopen its doors exclusively to annual pass-holders with valid online bookings starting from Tuesday, 28 July.

The official reopening for the guests will begin only from Wednesday. Safety measures in place include mandatory online booking for all guests including annual pass-holders to ensure that the limited capacity of 30% is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity and modified dining and shopping experiences.

Upon booking their tickets online, guests will receive a confirmation e-Mail that details the health and safety measures they can expect, allowing them to familiarize themselves ahead of time.

Furthermore, guests are advised to download the respective smartphone apps for each park to enhance their contactless experience when they visit.

With their health and safety fully catered for, guests can rest assured while they experience unrivalled thrills at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Opening times for Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will be daily from 11a to 8p Annual pass-holders will also be well catered for as they are set to receive an extension on the validity of their annual passes accounting for the duration of time that the park was temporarily closed.

Select experiences that draw large group gatherings across Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. The entertainment facility is encouraging guests to play their part in these safety measures by wearing face masks at all times, sanitizing hands regularly and choosing contactless payment at all outlets.

Guest services attendants will be stationed throughout the park to assist guests and answer any questions.

