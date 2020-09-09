Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Will Run Retro Burgundy Livery for 1000th Grand Prix at Mugello

#Ferrari #F1 #Mugello #GrandPrix #livery

The Tuscan Grand Prix will be the 1000th Formula 1 race Ferrari have contested and to mark the occasion their cars will run in a special livery at Mugello this weekend.

The team, started by legendary founder Enzo Ferrari, first competed in F1 in the 1950 Monaco Grand Prix, and thereafter became a fixture in the sport, and the only constructor to have raced in every single season of F1.

To reflect this milestone, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc’s SF1000 cars will race in a 1-off burgundy color scheme this weekend, as you can see in the image above in homage to the 1st livery seen on a Ferrari racing car, as Piero Ferrari, son of Enzo and Vice Chairman of the company, explained.

“Scuderia Ferrari’s 1000th Grand Prix is a very important milestone, therefore it had to be marked in a special way,” he said. “That is why we decided to run a unique livery on the cars for this event, with the SF1000s taking to the track at the Mugello Circuit in the Burgundy color 1st seen on the 125S, the 1st racing car to carry the Ferrari name.

“Even the look of the race numbers on Charles’ and Sebastian’s cars will reflect the tradition of the past, giving the impression of being hand painted onto the bodywork, while the drivers’ race suits will also match the car color.

“It’s a tribute to our origins: to our starting point for the amazing Ferrari story, characterised by an endless desire to compete,” he added.

The anniversary will be extra special for Ferrari fans, as the team’s 1000th race is being held at their own Mugello track, a circuit that has never before hosted an F1 race and Messers Vettel and Leclerc said they are both excited by the prospect.

“It’s a great honor to be driving a Ferrari in what is the 1000th Grand Prix for this, the longest serving of all Formula 1 teams,” said Mr. Vettel. “It will be even more of a pleasure to celebrate this anniversary at the Mugello Circuit and also because, for the 1st time this season, a few spectators will be allowed into the grandstands.

“It is a very nice and super technical track with changes of gradient and very demanding corners. The track should better suit our car, so let’s hope we can deliver something to please the tifosi, both at home and at the circuit.”

“I can’t wait to be on track at Mugello with Ferrari,” said Mr. Leclerc. “The circuit is really beautiful and on top of that, we are celebrating our team’s 1000th GP in Formula 1. I am also pleased to learn there will be a few thousand fans in the grandstands.

“The track has a very long straight, but it’s not super fast like the past two we raced on and so it should be a bit better suited to our car. It will be important to make the most of the track time available, as we have no data from which to start. We hope to put on a show for the people at home and those in the stands and also get back to picking up some good championship points.”

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is 193.50, Key support is at 176.88.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here, my Key indicator is Very Bullish, the stock is very oversold.

Ferrari finished Tuesday at 185.84, -5.90 in NY its all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August. The stock is trading intraday at 190.55, +4.71.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!